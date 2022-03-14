Charlie Goode’s situation at Sheffield United revealed ahead of clash with Blackpool

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has revealed that Charlie Goode has briefly returned to his parent-club Brentford and is not set to be available for selection for a couple of weeks.

Goode is currently suffering with a cartilage issue and has not featured for the club since their showdown with Blackburn Rovers.

The defender was shown a straight red card in this aforementioned fixture and thus would not have been available for their clashes with Millwall, Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough even if he was fit.

The Blades have experienced a mixed run of form in the Championship in the absence of Goode.

Whilst Heckingbottom’s side were superb in their 4-1 victory over Middlesbrough, their progress has been hindered by recent defeats to Millwall and Coventry City.

Set to take on Blackpool on Wednesday, the Blades will be determined to seal all three points at Bloomfield Road as they aim to retain their spot in the play-off places.

Ahead of this game, Heckingbottom has shared an update on Goode.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as cited by Sheffield United’s official Twitter account) about the defender, the Blades boss said: “Goode, couple of weeks still, can’t take risks with him, not our player.

“Seen a specialist about his cartilage issue.

“Back with Brentford short term.”

The Verdict

When the Blades opted to sign Goode on a temporary basis from Brentford, they would have been hoping that the defender would play a key role in their push for a play-off place.

Unfortunately, this hasn’t been the case as the former Northampton Town man has only made two appearances for the club in the Championship.

For the Blades’ sake, they will be hoping that Goode will be available for selection following the international break as they are already unable to call upon the services of Chris Basham and long-term absentee Jack O’Connell.

In the absence of this aforementioned trio, Heckingbottom will need the likes of John Egan, Kyron Gordon and Jack Robinson to deliver the goods in the club’s meetings with Blackpool and Barnsley this month.