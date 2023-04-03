Millwall manager Gary Rowett has admitted that he believes that Charlie Cresswell is set for a spell on the sidelines after the defender sustained an eye injury during the club's recent clash with West Bromwich Albion.

Cresswell was substituted during the latter stages of this fixture after receiving a blow to the face.

Rowett opted to bring on Scott Malone as Cresswell's replacement as Millwall managed to seal a draw at The Hawthorns.

The Lions entered this clash knowing that a defeat would allow West Brom to close the gap between the two sides in the hunt for the play-offs to two points.

A resilient defensive display by Cresswell and the rest of his Millwall team-mates prevented the Baggies from securing a win in front of their supporters.

But for two impressive saves from Josh Griffiths, the Lions could have claimed a victory on their travels.

Millwall's attention will now switch to their upcoming meeting with Luton Town.

The Lions will move within striking distance of the Hatters in the Championship standings if they secure an 11th home league win of the season on Friday.

What has Gary Rowett had to say about Charlie Cresswell's injury?

Ahead of the club's showdown with the Hatters, Rowett has shared an update on Cresswell's injury.

Speaking to NewsAtDen, Rowett said: "I think there’s a possibility that there is a fracture in his eye socket.

"We’re waiting on what we find out.

"He took a whack, a significant whack, and you could see straight away that he was in a bit of trouble and a bit of discomfort.

"We didn’t realise how much at the time, but it’s definitely going to take a little bit of time to recover.

"We’ll find out exactly how long in due course."

Will losing Cresswell at this stage of the season be a blow to Millwall's play-off hopes?

While it is important to note that the exact timescale for Cresswell's absence has yet to be revealed, he is extremely unlikely to be fit enough to feature over the Easter period due to type of issue that he has sustained,

This setback does have the potential to have a negative impact on Millwall's chances of claiming a play-off spot as Cresswell has established himself as an important player at The Den since joining the club on loan from Leeds United.

In the 28 league games that he has participated in for the Lions, the defender has made 1.5 tackles and 3.1 clearances per fixture and is currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.08 in the Championship.

Rowett will need the likes of Jake Cooper and Shaun Hutchinson to step up the mark in the absence of Cresswell in order for Millwall to stay on track to secure a top-six finish.