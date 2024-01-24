Charlie Cresswell has been a hot topic of conversation this season for Leeds United, with rumours of the young defender's exit from the club being a key talking point of this month's transfer window.

The defender has barely featured for the Whites this season, making just four league appearances for the Yorkshire side, although this hasn't stopped their impressive form so far.

Leeds currently sit fourth in the Championship after a great first half of the season and are battling it out with Southampton and Ipswich Town for an automatic promotion place.

They are clearly not struggling with Cresswell sat on the bench, so a move out of Leeds could be the best option for all parties this month.

Here's the latest concerning the defender...

Multiple clubs have made bids for Charlie Cresswell

Rumours about Cresswell's exit from Leeds have been rife this month.

LeedsLive have reported that several teams are interested in signing the England under-21 defender during the transfer window and claimed that Millwall are currently favourites for his signature.

The defender performed well on loan with the Lions last season, which is likely where the renewed interest in the Englishman comes from. He netted five goals and assisted once from the centre of defence last campaign, so will be an attractive prospect for any team chasing him.

Charlie Cresswell's stats per club (As it stands January 24th, per Transfermarkt) Teams Apps Goals Assists Leeds United U21 37 2 0 Millwall 30 5 1 Leeds United 13 0 0 Leeds United U18 4 2 1

Alan Nixon previously reported that Blackburn Rovers were interested in signing Cresswell, adding to the trio of Middlesbrough, Ipswich Town, and Southampton who were rumoured to be after the defender in December last year.

Cresswell won't play for Leeds while his transfer situation isn't solved

It is unlikely we'll see Cresswell playing much for Leeds before the end of the transfer window, as the Yorkshire side's manager has revealed his stance of the player's performances during this tumultuous time at Elland Road.

The Yorkshire Evening Post reported that Farke has chosen not to play Cresswell much this season due to the uncertainty in his future, and will not change his plans until the transfer situation have been sorted.

It is said he felt the defender wasn't fully focused on matchdays and has told him to either accept his current role and fight for his place or find a club that are ready to meet the Whites' valuation.

It remains to be seen whether Cresswell will want to stay and play under Farke past this transfer window and it seems likely that he will leave the club this month given the interest in his signature.

Leeds are only interested in a permanent deal, not a loan

Leeds have made their intentions regarding a Cresswell loan clear with their recent rejection of loan bids for the defender.

According to the Sunday Mirror's Darren Witcoop, the Yorkshire club would prefer to sell the defender this month rather than let him leave on a temporary deal and have rejected loan bids from Millwall so far already this season.

Given Cresswell's performances last season at Millwall, Leeds will be expecting that the club will have seen enough of the youngster, and would be happy to part with their cash to sign the 21-year-old to a deal before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

However, given his lack of game time so far this season, some clubs may be hesitant in dropping a relatively sizable transfer fee for a defender with few minutes this season, and may move on to other targets if Leeds are insistent on their preferences.