With the January transfer window open for business, one player attracting significant transfer interest is Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell.

Cresswell spent last season on loan at Millwall, scoring five goals and providing one assist in 30 appearances for the Lions, and after returning to Elland Road this summer, it had looked as though he would play a big role for Leeds following their relegation to the Championship.

The 21-year-old was linked with German sides Stuttgart and Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer, but he remained in West Yorkshire, putting pen-to-paper on a new four-year contract with the Whites in August.

However, Cresswell has made just six appearances in all competitions so far this season, and he has not featured since early October, frequently being left out of the matchday squad since then.

Leeds currently sit fourth in the Championship table, seven points behind second-placed Ipswich Town and 14 points behind leaders Leicester City, and the defensive partnership of Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk has been a key part of their success this campaign, meaning Cresswell's opportunities have been limited.

Championship Table (As it stands January 14th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 27 34 65 2 Ipswich Town 27 16 58 3 Southampton 27 19 55 4 Leeds United 27 23 51 5 West Brom 27 15 45 6 Coventry City 27 12 40 7 Sunderland 27 7 40 8 Watford 27 7 39

As speculation over Cresswell's future continues to gather pace, we rounded up all the latest news surrounding the defender.

Millwall and Blackburn lead race

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Millwall and Blackburn are leading the race for Cresswell.

Cresswell impressed during his temporary spell with the Lions last season, and despite Joe Edwards replacing Gary Rowett as manager, it seems he remains firmly on their radar, with the club said to be "looking into a buy".

Blackburn have conceded 52 league goals so far this campaign, and as they attempt to address their defensive problems, they are reportedly set to "come to the table with a serious cash offer" for Cresswell, but they may need to sell players first amid their financial restrictions.

Cresswell has previously been linked with the likes of Middlesbrough, Ipswich Town and Southampton, and while he is "a target for several clubs who want him on loan", the fact Millwall and Blackburn are preparing permanent moves for the defender could give them the edge.

Bristol City were also said to be interested in Cresswell, but Bristol Live claim that those reports are wide of the mark.

Farke on Cresswell future

Cresswell was left out of the Leeds squad for the 3-0 win at Cardiff City on Saturday amid the ongoing speculation over his future, and Whites manager Daniel Farke admitted the defender is frustrated with his current situation.

"One of my first decisions (in the summer) was we don’t send him out on loan. I want Charlie to be one of the four centre-backs. He’s a great character, he’s one of our own, a young player and a good player with potential. It’s the reason why we gave him a long contract and his wish for the shirt number (5)," Farke told The Athletic.

"My decision was then that I played a lot with Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk, and also Liam Cooper because he’s our club captain and experienced. Liam has repaid my trust whenever I needed him. It ended up with Charlie being our number four centre-back.

"You could sense that Charlie was not overly happy with this situation. Sometimes he was travelling with us and it was a little bit like he’s not really switched on and focused. We spoke openly and honestly about this and he said, ‘Listen boss, I totally appreciate everything but for me it’s difficult. I’m not happy to be centre-back number four. I want to be top two. I rate myself as a starter’.

"It makes no sense if you’re not fully committed. He’s professional, never a problem with him, but it’s not like he’s fully committed. It was more like, ‘What am I doing here? I want to start’. I totally see why but I have to make the decisions for Leeds United.

"The ball is in his court. Either you find a solution, if you want to play for a different club, or you come to me and tell me you’re happy to be number four, totally committed. I have to wait for my chance and work for it. If you think right now you have the right to start ahead of Joe Rodon or Pascal Struijk, it’s not possible.

"He won’t be picked until he is ready, mentally ready. I just want players who want to be there, accept their role and are fully on it. It’s no accusation. I totally get Charlie’s point but the ball’s in his court. One thing’s for sure — we don’t present him as a gift and wrap him and give him to a club, (if) the club doesn’t fulfill our expectations.

"Either there is a solution where a club reaches our expectations for a player full of potential, or not. Then he has to accept his role with the mindset of ‘I’m ready to fight.’ This is why I haven’t picked him in recent weeks and why I won’t pick him until the situation is sorted."

Leeds valuation revealed

Nixon claims that Leeds are "looking for around £4 million" for Cresswell this month, but they could accept less than that with extras.

That valuation could price Blackburn out of a move, although the potential sale of striker Sam Gallagher, who has been linked with Ipswich Town and Sunderland, could help them afford Cresswell, while the reported fee may also prove to be a stumbling block for Millwall.

Ipswich, Middlesbrough and Southampton are known to have greater financial resources, but it remains to seen whether the trio are keen to sign Cresswell on loan or permanently.