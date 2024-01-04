Highlights Leeds United's Charlie Cresswell is attracting significant interest from clubs but manager Farke insists he won't be loaned out.

Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough, and Ipswich Town are among the teams eyeing a move for Cresswell this January.

Cresswell wants to go out on loan to secure more game time, but Leeds may be hesitant due to their lack of depth at the back.

Leeds United face a major transfer dilemma this January due to the significant interest in Charlie Cresswell.

The defender has made just four appearances, including only one start, since returning from a loan stint with Millwall during the summer. The 21-year-old made 28 appearances in the Championship last year during his time with the Lions, but has struggled for game time at Elland Road.

This lack of game time has led to speculation over his future, with a number of clubs eyeing a potential move for the player this winter.

However, it remains to be seen whether a deal will materialise, with Leeds hoping Cresswell can help their bid for promotion to the Premier League, as they aim to outmuscle Southampton and catch Ipswich Town.

Here we look at the latest transfer news surrounding Cresswell’s future with the Yorkshire outfit…

Farke has claimed that Leeds have no interest in loaning out Cresswell this January.

Speaking after the win over Birmingham on Monday, the Leeds boss clarified his stance on the player’s future.

The German complimented the youngster, and challenged him to prove that he deserves game time at Elland Road in the second half of this season instead of going out on loan.

"Charlie's a proud player," said Farke, via the Yorkshire Evening Post.

"It's up to him if he wants to take this challenge.

"From our side there is no will to let him go, but it's important to speak about what the player wants."

Blackburn Rovers interest in Cresswell

According to Alan Nixon, Blackburn Rovers are among the clubs eyeing a move for the player.

They will face stiff competition in the race for Cresswell’s signature, with Middlesbrough and Ipswich Town also eyeing a move for the defender.

Rovers are hoping to strengthen their backline in January, and may need to focus on loan deals given their financial situation.

A deal to sign Cresswell would make sense, and would boost their chances of competing for a play-off place in 2024.

But it remains to be seen what Cresswell’s preference would be if he were to depart, with the Lancashire side needing to convince Leeds of a deal.

Cresswell stance on Leeds future

It has been reported in the Sunday Mirror that Cresswell is keen to go out on loan this January.

Cresswell signed a new contract with Leeds during the summer, extending his stay with the Championship side until the summer of 2027.

This has put Leeds in a favourable negotiating position.

However, the player has made it clear to Farke that his preference would be to go out on loan in the second half of the campaign.

Scottish giants Rangers have also shown an interest in the defender, which could be quite an enticing move for the youngster.

Greater game time would help his development at this stage of his career, but Leeds are also quite thin at the back, so his departure would leave them in trouble if an injury crisis hit.

It puts the club in a difficult position, but the level of interest in Cresswell may just force their hand into agreeing a deal.