Charlie Cresswell shares five-word reaction after Leeds United loanee plays in Millwall 1-1 Burnley

Millwall rallied to claim a point off Championship leaders Burnley last night at the Den, with Tom Bradshaw’s 85th minute goal secured a 1-1 draw.

Ashley Barnes had put Burnley in the lead midway through the second-half, capitalising after Charlie Cresswell had blocked a Scott Twine shot.

The points looked set to be heading back to Turf Moor until Bradshaw struck on 85 minutes, finishing into the bottom corner for his fourth goal in two games.

Over on social media, Bradshaw shared an image on his Instagram story alongside Cresswell, who had a solid performance at centre-back for Gary Rowett’s side against the league leaders, despite a few hairy moments.

In response to that, Cresswell reposted the image alongside the caption: “Great point at The Den 💪”

Millwall have had a good week on home turf, picking up four points from Burnley and Sheffield United, the Championship’s top-two.

Saturday’s 3-2 win against the Blades, combined with last night’s 1-1 draw, leaves Rowett’s side sitting fifth in the table, ahead of Luton Town and Watford on goal difference.

They face Stoke City on Saturday before heading to Luton next Tuesday night.

The Verdict

It’s been another good run for Cresswell in the heart of the Millwall defence, with the Leeds United loanee playing five straight 90 minutes.

That includes games against Sheffield United and Burnley, who are about the toughest opposition you are going to get in the division.

The 20-year-old has stood up to contribute to some big results and deserves to lap that up.

