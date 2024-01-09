Highlights Charlie Cresswell's lack of game time at Leeds United indicates he may be leaving the club in search of more opportunities.

Leeds could benefit financially from his sale, as there is reportedly an asking price set for his transfer.

Despite competition in the center-back position, getting rid of Cresswell would be a mistake as he has proven his worth in the Championship and could be a valuable long-term option.

Charlie Cresswell's footballing future appears to be lying away from Leeds United amid a lack of game time at Elland Road - and with the club able to benefit from 'pure profit' from his sale, an asking price has reportedly been set to take him away from the west Yorkshire club.

Cresswell rose through the Leeds ranks after joining the club as an 11-year-old, making his debut as an 18-year-old in the EFL Cup at home to Hull City.

It's been a slow career progression since with other players ahead of him in the pecking order, with Cresswell only making 13 appearances in total in the white shirt since making his debut against the Tigers.

A loan spell at Millwall last season proved his worth in the Championship, including a brace on his debut - but only four games for Leeds this season under Daniel Farke has showed he's not part of the German's plans. And that could see Cresswell move on in the winter window in a bid for game time.

Charlie Cresswell transfer latest

Reports on Monday suggested that Cresswell was wanted on loan by Blackburn Rovers amid their poor defensive start to the season and Cresswell’s lack of game time; with a supposed double move being lined up for the centre-back alongside teammate Joe Gelhardt, who has also struggled for game time at Elland Road thanks to the form of Joel Piroe, Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville.

Whether Cresswell leaves on a permanent or temporary deal remains to be seen, but it’s clear to see that he’s nowhere near the fit-team picture at Leeds under Daniel Farke. Liam Cooper, Pascal Struijk, Joe Rodon and Luke Ayling are all ahead of him in the pecking order, and that has left his development stagnating, which means he has mooted a potential move away from the club.

Leeds' centre-backs this season Championship appearances Liam Cooper 12 Pascal Struijk 23 Joe Rodon 23 Luke Ayling 14 Charlie Cresswell 4

Charlie Cresswell asking price set

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Cresswell and his father Richard - who also played for Leeds, Sheffield United and Stoke City amongst others, have publicly expressed their unhappiness at Cresswell’s playing time.

The report states that several clubs have expressed an interest in signing Cresswell, though Leeds are holding out for his market value in case of an official approach. Ipswich Town, Middlesbrough and Blackburn are all reportedly interested in making a move for the centre-back, though a suggested £4-5million price tag may well price them out, leaving Cresswell in limbo unless a loan move can be sanctioned.

Charlie Cresswell exit verdict

Whilst Leeds do have a plethora of options at the back, getting rid of Charlie Cresswell would be a transfer blunder.

Liam Cooper and Luke Ayling aren't entirely getting any younger, Joe Rodon is only on a loan deal from Stade Rennais and perhaps wouldn't join the Whites on a permanent deal if they fail to go up - which would leave only Pascal Struijk as a genuine long-term option given that Ethan Ampadu is preferred in the midfield double-pivot

Cresswell has already proven his Championship credentials at Millwall last season, and with Ayling potentially off to Middlesbrough it would make more sense to sell the stalwart, bring in a right-back as back-up for Sam Byram, and keep Cresswell for the long-term.