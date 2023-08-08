Leeds United centre-back Charlie Cresswell is currently back with the club for the 2023/24 campaign and hoping to make the centre-back spot his own at Elland Road.

He spent last season out on loan with Championship side Millwall, where he played 30 times at the Den, but had his campaign cut short after fracturing his eye socket late on in the campaign.

The 20-year-old may be afforded more opportunities with Leeds this season since relegation to the Championship. Leeds have not made any further additions in the centre of their defence, but have lost Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, and Max Wober.

That leaves Liam Cooper and Pascal Struijk as the only other senior options at the club, handing Cresswell the chance to take the right-sided centre-back spot and make it his shirt to lose.

Cresswell is the son of former Leeds striker Richard Cresswell, who played for the club from 2005-2017.

The academy graduate has been a part of the youth setup with Leeds since 2013, and most recently came on for the injured Cooper in the 53rd minute during the most recent 2-2- draw with Cardiff City in the Championship.

What is the latest on Charlie Cresswell's Leeds United future?

It's no guarantee that Cresswell remains a Leeds player this summer, with speculation surrounding his future for some time now. With that in mind, here, we round up all the latest regarding the England youth international's future.

Rangers bid for Cresswell

Football League World were exclusively informed by sources in June that the 20-year-old was a target for Scottish Premiership giants Rangers this summer, and a bid has already been placed by the Gers to try and bring the young defender north of the border.

Leeds swiftly rejected that bid, with our sources telling us that Michael Beale and co have failed in their initial bid to sign the England U21 international as an undisclosed offer has been turned down.

They have not returned with any improved bids since and Cresswell remains a Leeds player.

New deal and shirt number agreed for Charlie Cresswell

Leeds have announced that Cresswell has signed a new deal at the club. Cresswell put pen-to-paper on a new four-year deal to keep him at Elland Road until the summer of 2027 last week.

He has also been handed the number-five shirt for next season, which is potentially a statement of intent, Cresswell will be looking to add to his 37 professional appearances under new-boss Daniel Farke.

His old number had been 35, but clearly he is seen as a more prominent first-team player at Elland Road for this season.

Bundesliga interest emerges in Charlie Cresswell

However, despite that new deal, Cresswell continues to be linked with a move away from the club, and is reportedly wanted on loan by two clubs this summer in the Bundesliga.

That is according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who reports that both Stuttgart and Eintracht Frankfurt will check in on Cresswell's position once the season has begun.

Nixon claims the duo could try to sign Cresswell on a loan deal if he does not rank highly enough to start regularly at Elland Road this season.