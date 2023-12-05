Highlights Leeds United's Charlie Cresswell could be leaving the club in January after struggling to break into the first team this season.

Cresswell's lack of playing time is due to the strong partnership of Pascal Struijk and Joe Rodon in defence, which doesn't suit his style of play.

Other clubs, including Middlesbrough, are interested in signing Cresswell, but Leeds may be hesitant to strengthen a promotion rival by letting him go.

Charlie Cresswell has played very few minutes with Leeds United this season, and could be set for a January departure from the club.

Cresswell spent last season out on loan with fellow Championship outfit Millwall, where he developed under Gary Rowett and played 30 times at The Den, but had his campaign cut short after fracturing his eye socket late on in the season.

The 21-year-old may have been hoping to be afforded more opportunities with Leeds this season since relegation to the Championship, but has struggled to break into Daniel Farke's plans.

The Whites have predominantly used Pascal Struijk and Joe Rodon at the heart of their defence. That pair have formed a formidable partnership, with Cresswell less suited to Farke's style of play.

He penned a new deal in August to keep him tied down at Elland Road until 2027, and also took the number-five shirt, which perhaps pointed to him being more of a regular, but that hasn't transpired, and the question remains to be asked in January about what the future in West Yorkshire holds for him.

Cresswell has started just one Championship game and two EFL Cup ties. His last game time came in the 101st minute of the 1-0 win over QPR on October 4th. He has played a little over 300 minutes so far this season for the club.

Charlie Cresswell's career stats Club Appearances Goals Assists Leeds United* 13 0 0 Millwall 30 5 1 England U-21 14 1 1

Nathaniel Adjei on Leeds radar

Leeds are reportedly in the race for the signature of Hammarby’s 21-year-old centre-back Nathaniel Adjei. He is a Ghanaian U-23 international who plays as a centre-back for Hammarby IF in the Swedish Allsvenskan, having initially started in his homeland with local club Danbort FC.

Dutch outlet Voebtal Krant are reporting that Leeds are one of a number of clubs that are looking to sign the centre-back in the January window. It is claimed that a deal to sign the 21-year-old would cost around €3-4million, which equates to around £2.6 - £3.5million.

They are not the only second tier side interested, with Preston, Middlesbrough, QPR, and Sunderland all scouting Adjei's progress, and Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers are also said to be monitoring him amongst other clubs further into Europe as well.

It is unclear what a move for Adjei, or any other centre-back for that matter, would mean for Cresswell. Competition for places is already fierce, and Leeds would surely have to find him a new home, be that temporarily or permanently.

Middlesbrough interest emerges

Middlesbrough are eyeing a move for the out of favour Leeds defender, according to The Sun. They report that Michael Carrick has set his sights on the 21-year-old ahead of the January transfer window.

Boro are in need of defensive reinforcements in the winter window given the number of injuries they have suffered in that area of the team through November and December.

The likes of Darragh Lenihan and Tommy Smith are both out with long-term issues, and Dael Fry is also currently out of action with a fitness problem, as well as Paddy McNair and Lukas Engel.

Contrasting Cresswell claims emerge

According to Alan Nixon, although he does want to play games, it may prove a difficult task for Carrick’s side to prise him away from Leeds, given they are likely to want to avoid strengthening a promotion rival.

However, Graham Smyth has named seven players who could leave Leeds on loan in the January transfer window in an article for the Yorkshire Evening Post. He states that Leeds are not likely to do any extensive incoming business, but that outgoings are likely for multiple fringe players.

One of which is Charlie Cresswell, who is joined by Lewis Bate, Leo Hjelde, Joe Gelhardt, Darko Gyabi, Sean McGurk, and Kristoffer Klaesson listed as those who could move on. Cresswell appears not to be short of interest and suitors next month.