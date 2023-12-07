Highlights Middlesbrough are interested in signing Charlie Cresswell from Leeds United in the upcoming transfer window due to their need for defensive reinforcements.

Cresswell has struggled to get regular game time at Leeds and a move to Middlesbrough could provide him with more opportunities for development.

Cresswell's aerial dominance and leadership qualities make him a suitable option for Michael Carrick, and he could be a valuable addition to Middlesbrough's back line.

Middlesbrough are showing an interest in signing Charlie Cresswell from Leeds United ahead of the January transfer window.

The centre-back is out of favour at Elland Road, having made just four appearances in the league so far under Daniel Farke. The Sun report that Michael Carrick has set his sights on Cresswell ahead of the January transfer window.

Boro are in need of defensive reinforcements given the number of injuries they have suffered in that area of the team through November and December. The likes of Darragh Lenihan and Tommy Smith are both out with long-term issues, and Dael Fry is also currently out of action with a fitness problem, as well as Paddy McNair and Lukas Engel.

Cresswell to Middlesbrough could make sense

Cresswell spent last season out on loan with Millwall to gain further first-team game time, where he featured regularly for Gary Rowett, making 30 appearances at The Den.

However, the giant defender had his campaign cut short after fracturing his eye socket late on in the season. It was still deemed a success, with Cresswell able to play more senior minutes during that stint with the Lions.

Therefore, the 21-year-old could be forgiven for thinking he would be afforded more opportunities with Leeds this season following their relegation to the Championship, but he has struggled to break into Farke's plans.

He signed an extension to his contract in August to keep him tied down at Elland Road until 2027. Cresswell was also handed the number-five shirt number for the season, which was potentially a statement of intent about his involvement in the eyes of many fans.

What's transpired has been a serious lack of regular football and thus a stagnation in his development, which could mean the Boro move is one that suits all parties if it materialises next month.

Charlie Cresswell's career stats - as of 07/12/23* Club Appearances Goals Assists Leeds United* 13 0 0 Millwall 30 5 1 England U-21 14 1 1

Michael Carrick requires centre-back depth

Of course, Cresswell would need assurances of game time from Carrick, but it can't be any worse than his situation at present in West Yorkshire. His most recent game time came in the 101st minute of the 1-0 win over QPR on October 4th.

However, since then, he has taken some compassionate leave due to a personal issue but only twice been named amongst the substitutes in recent months, failing to come off the bench in either game against Bristol City or Plymouth Argyle.

He has played a little over 300 minutes so far this season for the club, spanning six appearances in total, and is out of favour and out of form for Farke's promotion-chasing outfit.

Middlesbrough's aforementioned defensive woes of late could open the door for Cresswell to be a more regular inclusion for Carrick than Farke, be that in a permanent switch or on loan.

His competition if everybody remained fit would be fierce, but he could be a great alternative to Lenihan in the interim. Cresswell's skill-set could be ideal for Boro, who have had to move players such as Rav van den Berg around regularly across their back line.

It could keep him at right-back with a more specialist option playing in the heart of their defence. Fry, McNair, and Matt Clarke would be his main competition, but the fight for places at Leeds has been much more difficult for Cresswell so far.

Charlie Cresswell's best attributes

Cresswell is aerially dominant, and a fantastic leadership figure for his age, having regularly captained sides at various age groups for Leeds.

He would not struggle stylistically for Carrick, either. Boro's manager is happy to mix things up and go more direct if needed, whilst also often playing out from the back to progress the ball through the thirds on the deck as well.

Cresswell has shown both sides of that with Leeds and Millwall, and although he may not excel in possession as much as either of Pascal Struijk or Joe Rodon with Leeds, he is capable of distributing the ball well and press-resistant enough for it to be of little concern.

His main weakness is his lack of speed and agility on the turn, meaning he can be caught out when playing a high line. That can be negated somewhat with players around him who have recovery pace in Middlesbrough's back line.

Defensively, he was somewhat known for switching off in his younger days, but recent experiences have helped develop him in that regard. Cresswell is a strong 'box defender', who will sweep up and block very well, as well as win many of his individual duels, and he is fairly prone to a strong last ditch tackle, too.

Overall, his best ability is his aerial dominance, as Cresswell attacks the ball expertly from set-pieces and is good for a few goals from centre-back, with Boro one of the stronger sides from those situations in the division as well, meaning that it could be an ideal fit and an extra weapon in Carrick's arsenal.