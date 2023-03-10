Charlie Cresswell addresses Leeds United future after Coventry City January interest

Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell has said that he is fully focused on his Millwall loan spell and that his future at Elland Road will take care of itself.

The 20-year-old made the comments ahead of Reading’s trip to Millwall in the Championship this weekend.

Indeed, when asked about his Leeds United future, Cresswell was not drawn into giving a definitive answer.

“Everyone knows I’m a Leeds fan,” the 20-year-old told the South London Press.

“It’s about focusing on what I can do for Millwall now.

“The rest will just take care of itself.”

The question was put to Cresswell in the context of relatively recent reports which claimed that Leeds United were willing to listen to permanent offers for him during the January transfer window.

Coventry City were one of the interested sides at the time.

Indeed, as exclusively revealed by FLW back in January, Cresswell turned down the chance to join the Sky Blues after a U-turn late in the January transfer window.

Our sources revealed that Cresswell had agreed to join the Sky Blues on a permanent deal, but later changed his mind, with the player still feeling he can have a future at Elland Road.

Stoke City were also keen, it recently emerged.

Following the sale of Harry Souttar to Leicester City, the Potters were looking for central defensive options late in the window and are said to have made a late enquiry for Cresswell.

That late interest came to nothing, though, with Cresswell remaining at The Den on loan for the rest of the season.

The Verdict

It certainly seems as though Charlie Cresswell is hopeful of a career at Leeds United.

That is perhaps understandable, too, given that he is a Leeds fan and came through the youth ranks at the club.

If indeed Leeds were willing to listen to permanent offers for him in January, though, it has to be said that his future at Elland Road is looking uncertain.

There will be no shortage of Championship interest if he does become available this summer, that’s for sure.

Both Coventry and Stoke are still in need of defensive options at the end of the season and it could be the case that they come in for Cresswell again this summer.