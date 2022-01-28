Charlie Austin starts: The predicted QPR XI to face Reading on Saturday

QPR held on to earn a point against Swansea in midweek and extended their Championship unbeaten run to five games in the league.

The Hoops have been flying in the second tier so far this campaign and with a play-off berth up for grabs, they’ll be desperate to pile more misery on Reading this weekend and get another three points on the board.

The Royals have been struggling at the wrong end of the table and Mark Warburton’s men have the chance to do even more damage to them this weekend, as well as aid their own promotion push.

With plenty of talent in the squad to choose from, who could QPR start with in the game this weekend then?

Even though the Hoops couldn’t claim a win against Swansea in midweek, I can’t see them changing much of their lineup again. Even with the addition of Dion Sanderson on loan, he may not break straight into the equation. The club’s supporters may be desperate to see him in action but Jimmy Dunne has been a rock at the back, as has Rob Dickie and Yoann Barbet had a superb game last time out.

Chris Willock had a knock in that game but may be back available for this clash and will likely feature from the start if he is match fit. There are also a few players still unavailable as options in attack, meaning the frontline is likely to be very similar too.

QPR could throw in Lyndon Dykes but Charlie Austin has been preferred recently and whilst Luke Amos was taken off fairly early in the second half of the Swansea game, he could also stay in the side based on the options available to the Hoops. David Marshall has already made an impressive start to life at QPR too and after another clean sheet, he will definitely remain their number one shot-stopper.