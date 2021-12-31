Charlie Austin shares honest message as he reflects on QPR’s triumph over Bristol City

Queens Park Rangers forward Charlie Austin has taken to Instagram to share a message following his side’s latest display in the Championship.

The forward helped the R’s seal all three points in their showdown with Bristol City yesterday by scoring his fifth goal of the season in this fixture.

Alex Scott gave the Robins the lead in the third minute of the clash as his effort deflected off Rob Dickie before nestling into the back of the net.

Austin levelled proceedings for his side on the stroke of half-time as he slotted home from the penalty spot after Luke Amos was brought down in the area.

Following the break, Robins midfielder Andy King was shown a second yellow card for pulling back Stefan Johansen.

QPR managed to clinch victory in the dying embers of the game as Johansen’s cross was guided into the goal by Yoann Barbet.

Reflecting on his side’s latest performance on Instagram, Austin has admitted that he believes that the R’s were not at their best at Ashton Gate.

The forward posted: “That’s how you do it!

“Not the best performance but we get on the bus with 3 points.

“Get in.”

The Verdict

Whilst QPR were certainly not firing on full cylinders last night, they still managed to find a way to beat the Robins.

The R’s will need to pick up points when they are not playing at their best this season in order to maintain a push for a play-off place.

For Austin’s sake, he will be hoping to kick on in the second-half of the 2021/22 campaign after scoring in yesterday’s clash.

The forward has only managed to find the back of the net on three occasions in the second-tier this season which is an underwhelming total for a player who has an excellent track-record of delivering the goods at this level.

If Austin does step up to the mark in the coming months, he could potentially help QPR move up the Championship standings.