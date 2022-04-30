Charlie Austin sends social media message after QPR’s defeat to Sheffield United

Queens Park Rangers suffered a 3-1 defeat at home to Sheffield United on Friday evening, putting Rangers in danger of falling out of the top half before the season’s conclusion.

Charlie Austin met an Albert Adomah cross sweetly to give the hosts the lead just after the half an hour mark.

QPR did compete for long periods, as they have done in most matches despite this extended poor run in fairness to Mark Warburton, and a set piece was their undoing, for Iliman Ndiaye to fire the visitors level from close range in the 54th minute.

Chris Basham then provided a headed assist for Jack Robinson to give them the lead with a bullet header, before Conor Hourihane put some gloss on the scoreline in second half additional time.

Austin took to Instagram to express his emotions after the game.

He wrote: “Last home game of the season💙 didn’t get the result we wanted but on a personal note was great to get a goal, especially tonight.

“💙🤍 #feedthebear”

It was vintage Adomah and Austin to give QPR the lead, with Austin goading the away fans a little with his celebration.

The Verdict

Austin has scored five league goals in 34 Championship appearances this season, however he has only actually started on 15 occasions.

The former Burnley man has one year left on his contract, and with Andre Gray’s loan ending soon, it could be important to keep him at the club for depth purposes.

However, Austin is going to have to impress a new manager in pre-season to prove that he can contribute for Rangers next term.

It feels like the club’s hierarchy are going to be looking to freshen up the squad significantly, to address the drop-off in results that has occurred since the turn of the year, Austin will do well to avoid the chop.