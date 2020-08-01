Charlie Austin sends message to West Brom fans after claiming club accolade

West Bromwich Albion’s Charlie Austin won the ‘Goal of the Season’ award for the Baggies, for his strike against Birmingham City.

The 31-year-old scored his first of two goals at St Andrew’s back in December, just three minuets after coming off the bench, and it was his first of the afternoon that won the club’s ‘Goal of the Season’ accolade after turning on the half-volley to fire into the top corner.

His second sealed a dramatic 3-2 win for the Baggies on what was a memorable day for fans, and Austin had this message of thanks after the vote was confirmed yesterday:

In his first season at the Hawthorns, Austin has become a real fan favourite. He managed a reputable ten goals in 34 Championship appearances, playing what was largely a shared forward position throughout the season.

Slaven Bilic never really had an out-and-out option up-front, so the likes of Austin, Hal Robson-Kanu and Kenneth Zohore all shared responsibilities.

It took until the final game of the season and a 2-2 draw at home to a former suitor of Austin’s in QPR to seal promotion to the Premier League – the Baggies experienced a tense finish to the season with Brentford coming good after the restart.

The verdict

Austin put in a good season for West Brom and he’ll be a useful player going into their Premier League return. He’s a proven layer at top-flight level but he might find his chances stricken next season.

Bilic will likely recruit a forward this month and with several options already, it could leave Austin in the dark. Nevertheless, he’s a player that fans have grown to love, and his accolade is tribute to what was another fine season from the Englishman.