Charlie Austin sends message to QPR supporters regarding his future

Queens Park Rangers striker Charlie Austin has confirmed that he is departing the club this summer when his contract comes to an end.

The 33-year-old’s second permanent stint at the Hoops began last summer, when he signed a permanent 12-month contract after his loan spell from West Bromwich Albion in the second half of the 2020-21 campaign.

Having scored eight times in 21 Championship appearances for Mark Warburton last season, Austin was expected to have a similar impact – but it never quite happened for the experienced forward.

Austin has played 34 times in the league for the R’s this season and has scored five times, however he has started just 15 of those and became a bit-part player in the last few months of the campaign.

A departure this summer for Austin was inevitable and even though he did not hit the heights of his first spell at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, he still scored some important goals for the club over the last year and a half.

Austin has posted an emotional message to R’s supporters confirming his imminent departure from the club on Twitter – you can read it below.

Sadly my time is up at @QPR 💙 A huge thank you to the fans for your support on and off the pitch,to the gaffer for bringing me back(even though we didn’t achieve what we all wanted), to the players who have been a pleasure to work with, and lastly to my family💙 #onceahoop pic.twitter.com/vwvi85LwkU — Charlie Austin (@chazaustin10) May 5, 2022

The Verdict

It was to be expected that Austin wasn’t going to get a new deal at the R’s – sentiment can only get you so far in football.

Austin probably would have expected to be featuring and starting more than he did as he regressed into being nothing more than a substitute under Warburton.

He will feel though he’s got plenty left in the tank as he will only be 33 years old at the start of the 2022-23 season, and goals are clearly still in his locker – even if he can’t always play 90 minutes.

It may still be in the Championship but it won’t be with the R’s – even if he hasn’t played much recently he will still be a big miss at Loftus Road.