Charlie Austin sends message to QPR fans after penalty miss v Stoke

QPR striker Charlie Austin has sent a message to fans after his penalty miss in the 2-0 defeat to Stoke City at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium yesterday.

Goals from Tyrese Campbell and Mario Vrancic were enough to ensure the three points travelled back to the Potteries with Michael O’Neill’s side but things could’ve been very different had Austin converted from the penalty spot just after the hour mark

With the R’s one down, Yoann Barbet was wrestled to the floor inside the box and it was the experienced striker that stepped up but Austin’s penalty was tame and Adam Davies got across well to palm it wide.

The 32-year-old took to Twitter twice after the game to send messages to fans, first apologising and then urging them to “stick with us”.

Can only apologise!! Bad day at the office — Charlie Austin (@chazaustin10) December 5, 2021

Win some you lose some and mistakes happen! No one is crying as a team we move forward! Stick with us @qpr fans as I know you will! 💙🤍 — Charlie Austin (@chazaustin10) December 5, 2021

The result leaves the R’s fifth in the Championship with Stoke one point and one place below them.

Mark Warburton’s side will have to wait until next weekend for their chance to bounce back in what looks like a tough trip to face Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

The Verdict

Strikers miss chances, that is just part of football, and you have to credit Austin for fronting up to the west London club’s fanbase.

It was a pretty tame spot-kick but Davies still did well to get across to it and the Stoke keeper proved the difference in a game that could really have swung either way.

Warburton’s side have got two testing games coming up next week as they face the Blades and then Swansea City, they’ll likely need Austin back to his confident best to take the six points they’ll want out of those.

The 32-year-old is yet to really hit his stride in front of goal this season but the busy festive period would be the perfect time for him to do it.