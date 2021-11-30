Charlie Austin sends message to QPR fans after helping his side seal victory over Derby

Queens Park Rangers forward Charlie Austin has taken to Instagram to send a message to the club’s supporters after helping his side secure a 2-1 victory over Derby County last night.

Tom Lawrence opened the scoring for the Rams in the 10th minute as he fired past Hoops goalkeeper Seny Dieng.

Austin then missed a good opportunity to level proceedings as he headed over from Ilias Chair’s delivery.

Following the break, the Hoops forward teed up Chris Willock who planted his effort into the top-corner.

Chair then squandered two great chances to give QPR the lead at Pride Park.

Having witnessed Chair hit the post with a header, Andre Gray produced a sublime piece of skill to seal all three points for the Hoops as he fired an unstoppable effort past Kelle Roos.

As a result of this triumph, QPR moved up to third in the Championship standings.

Following his side’s latest victory, Austin took to Instagram to express his delight with the result whilst he also thanked the club’s fans for the support that they illustrated during yesterday’ game.

The forward posted an image of himself in action during this fixture with the caption: “What a win.

“Big 3 points on the road.

“Thank you to all the fans that travelled.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Derby recently produced positive performance in their clashes with Fulham and AFC Bournemouth who currently occupy the top two positions in the Championship, yesterday’s victory should be classed as a fantastic result for QPR.

Following a relatively inconsistent start to the 2021/22 campaign, Austin has managed to step up his performance levels in recent weeks by providing two direct goal contributions in his last three appearances.

Having recorded a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.81 against Derby last night, the forward will now be keen to help his side push on in the Championship over the Christmas period.

By using the confidence gained from their win over the Rams to their advantage on Sunday, QPR may be able to secure all three points in their showdown with Stoke City at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.