Charlie Austin sends message as West Brom celebrations continue

West Bromwich Albion finally earned promotion to the Premier League last night in a nervy-at-times clash with Queens Park Rangers in the Sky Bet Championship.

It was always going to be a tense affair with so much riding on the final night and at one point it looked like the Baggies might blow things with them falling behind to the Hoops.

Eventually, though, a 2-2 draw was enough with Brentford and Fulham both failing to capitalise and the celebrations can now begin as Albion look forward to being back in the top flight after two seasons away.

Plenty of fans have been enjoying themselves on social media, then, and so have the players with many of them posting messages of reflection and jubilation after full time.

Charlie Austin is among them, too, with him having this to say on Thursday morning:

Good morning, massive congratulations to a great club @WBA on achieving promotion yes we did it the hard way HOWEVER we was one of the two best team in the league…. enjoy the moment #Baggies — Charlie Austin (@chazaustin10) July 23, 2020

The Verdict

West Brom were in the top two for most of the season and it would have been a real shame for them if they had not got themselves promoted.

It looked like it might slip away at times but they’ve got themselves over the line and now they can look forward to playing Premier League football after a brief stint away from the top flight.