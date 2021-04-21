Charlie Austin reacts to QPR player’s impressive recent showing in win over Swansea City

QPR’s impressive run of results in the second-half of this year’s campaign continued on Tuesday evening, as they beat promotion-chasing Swansea City 1-0 at the Liberty Stadium.

The Hoops had the better of the chances on the night, with Lyndon Dykes scoring the only goal of the game, which proved to be the difference between the two teams.

Dykes had previously struggled for a position run of form in front of goal with the Hoops, but is certainly making up for lost time in recent weeks.

The forward now has 13 goals to his name from his 43 appearances for QPR, and will be hoping he can finish this year’s campaign strongly under the management of Mark Warburton.

Dykes has linked up well with QPR team-mate Charlie Austin since arriving at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, and Austin took to social media to issue praise for Dykes’ impact in the win over Swansea City.

This guy is fire 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/tjRLQRX3be — Charlie Austin (@chazaustin10) April 20, 2021

Austin is currently on loan with QPR from West Brom, after struggling for consistent game time with the Baggies, after they won promotion into the Premier League last season.

QPR are now sat eighth in the Championship table, and they’ll be hoping they can take this strong run of results into the 2021/22 campaign.

Austin and his QPR team-mates are set to return to action this weekend, when they take on league-leaders Norwich City, in what is certain to be a tricky test against Daniel Farke’s side.

The Verdict:

It’s good to see him hitting form.

Dykes had previously struggled for a positive run of form in front of goal, but he’s certainly making up for lost time in recent months, with a number of impressive showings.

It’s good to see Austin return to the matchday squad as well, and he’ll be hoping to rekindle his impressive partnership with Dykes when fully fit.

Dykes could be the 20-goal striker next season that QPR have been missing for a number of seasons.