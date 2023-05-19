There was joy among Swindon Town fans at the end of 2022 when Charlie Austin made his return to the club after departing some 12 years prior.

Having fired in 31 league goals in 54 appearances as a youngster for the Robins, Austin eventually became a Premier League player and has always been highly regarded at the County Ground.

And in good news for Swindon fans, they will get to see more of him when football returns in August for the 2023-24 season.

What are the terms of Charlie Austin's new contract at Swindon?

Austin had initially penned a short-term deal back in December until the end of the season, and thanks to his performances he has been offered an extension by the Robins.

A one-year deal until the end of the 2023-24 season was put on the table for the veteran striker, and he's put pen-to-paper on that to add lots of experience to Mike Flynn's attack for the upcoming League Two campaign.

What has Charlie Austin said about his new Swindon contract?

Having returned to the club following his brief stint in Australia, Austin has admitted his delight of extending his stay once again at the County Ground and that new head coach Flynn was a major factor in his decision.

“It was a no-brainer, but as things move on in football, my decision come clearer when the direction of the football club changed," Austin told the club's official website.

“They brought the new manager in, Michael Flynn, who is someone I’m really looking forward to working with and when they offered me the chance to stay another year, it was one I had to take.”

Is Charlie Austin's new contract the right move by Swindon?

You'd have to say that getting Austin to stay at the club for one more season is a smart move by the Swindon hierarchy.

Having scored nine times in 20 outings, albeit four of those came in one match against Rochdale at Spotland, the 33-year-old has proven to still have goals in his locker and his experience could be useful to guide the likes of Jacob Wakeling and Rushian Hepburn-Murphy.

Austin of course will not be expected to play 90 minutes week in, week out in his advancing years, but he clearly has a love for the club that gave him his chance in professional football and his schedule will likely be managed accordingly.

If Town get 10 goals out of Austin next season then it will be a good return and under Flynn, you'd expect them to be up towards the top of the League Two table with some more additions to the squad.