Charlie Austin has reacted to the news that Jake Livermore is set to leave West Bromwich Albion at the end of the season.

The Baggies' 2-1 win over Norwich City on Saturday means they're still in with a chance of securing a play-off place ahead of the final day of the Championship season.

Jake Livermore confirms West Brom exit

Whichever division Albion are playing in next season, they'll be without Livermore as the club captain confirmed last week that he would be leaving The Hawthorns when his contract expires in the summer.

In an open letter, the 33-year-old thanked fans for their support during his six-and-a-half-year spell and described his time with the Baggies as "an honour and a privilege".

Livermore joined from Hull City for an eight-figure fee in January 2017 and has gone on to make 216 appearances – twice helping them seal promotion to the Premier League.

Charlie Austin's reaction to Jake Livermore exit

Austin, who spent two years as one of Livermore's West Brom teammates, took to Twitter to react to the news that the experienced midfielder was leaving the West Midlands club – showing his appreciation for him by including a blue heart emoji.

Is it the right time for Jake Livermore to leave West Brom?

Livermore has been a fantastic servant and leader for the Baggies but this does seem like the right time to say goodbye.

The 33-year-old has fallen down the pecking order under Carlos Corberan and prior to Saturday's late cameo against Norwich, which will be his last home game at The Hawthorns if they don't make the play-offs, has not featured in a Championship game for Albion since November.

It makes sense for the club not to offer him a new deal while Livermore now has the chance to move somewhere he is able to make a more regular contribution.

He may no longer be a top Championship player but the midfielder certainly still has something to offer and shouldn't be short of suitors.