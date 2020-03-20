Charlie Austin issues warning after serious news emerges

West Brom’s Charlie Austin has confirmed he tested positive for Coronavirus and he warned younger adults that they need to take the threat of the virus seriously.

Football in England has been suspended until the end of April at the earliest as the country prepares for the situation to worsen in the coming days and weeks.

Thousands have already contracted the virus and Austin confirmed to the Telegraph that he has been struck down by it in the past week, as he explained just how much he suffered.

“I felt like I was fit and healthy and I could handle it. A week later and I would say to anyone, even those in their 20s and 30s – ‘Don’t take it lightly – it’s serious’.

“I get that people who haven’t got it are going about their lives. Last week, I was living my life. Not that I didn’t take coronavirus seriously. But this is extremely serious and we should take it that way.”

The Baggies attacker added that he feels he may have picked up the infection when he went to the Cheltenham festival last week.

The verdict

Anyone can get the virus and we’ve already seen a host of names in the footballing world diagnosed.

So, if it wasn’t Austin it would have been another player but it’s good of the player to share how he felt as it could help people moving forward.

Clearly, despite being a very healthy and fit 30-year-old, he was in a bad way for a few days and that should ensure younger adults also take precautions moving forward.

