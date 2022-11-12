Charlie Austin issues verdict on QPR supporters ahead of Coventry clash

Former QPR striker Charlie Austin has claimed it’s “no shock” to see nearly 4,000 fans making the trip to Coventry City today for the final game before the Championship‘s World Cup break.

After this weekend’s fixtures, the full second tier schedule does not resume until the 10th of December due to Qatar 2022.

Mick Beale will be desperate to head into the break with a victory at the Coventry Building Society Arena as his side has been on a barren run of late.

With just one point from their last four games, the R’s are in the worst form they’ve been in since Beale took charge in the summer and risk dropping out of the top six if they slip up again today.

The good news for the west Londoners is that at least 3,618 supporters are following them up to the Midlands today – a fact that’s caught the eye of Austin.

The former R’s striker took to Twitter to voice his verdict and show his appreciation for the supporters.

No shock to see how many tickets sold for another away game! 👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/NRiZSwsIXd — Charlie Austin (@chazaustin10) November 12, 2022

The Verdict

Austin’s message is going to be very well received by R’s supporters, who will appreciate his kind words.

He doesn’t shy away from speaking his mind on social media and has weighed in on what’s been going on at Loftus Road since his departure in the summer.

The former striker is right to praise the fans for travelling in their numbers to get behind Beale’s side in what looks an important game for them.

The feeling surrounding the team is going to be very different if they can bag a win and end their recent barren run in the last match before the World Cup break.