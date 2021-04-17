Charlie Austin issues two-word verdict on QPR’s recent 2-1 win over Middlesbrough

QPR’s impressive run of form in the second-half of this year’s campaign continued, as they beat Middlesbrough 2-1 at the Riverside.

The Hoops took the lead after 15 minutes through Rob Dickie, with the defender firing home from 30 yards, in what was his third goal of the 2020/21 season.

That lead was then doubled, with Lyndon Dykes scoring their second of the game just three minutes after Dickie’s opener. Yannick Bolasie halved that deficit on the day, but they were unable to find a breakthrough to earn a point, even after QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng was shown a red card with 32 minutes remaining of the tie.

One player that wasn’t involved for QPR’s first-team in the win over Neil Warnock’s side was forward Charlie Austin. The 31-year-old is on loan with the Hoops from West Brom, as he goes in search of regular game time.

Austin took to Twitter following the win over Middlesbrough, and labelled it as a ‘massive result’, which is a statement that plenty of the QPR supporters will agree with.

Massive result 💙🤍 — Charlie Austin (@chazaustin10) April 17, 2021

QPR are set to return to action on Tuesday evening, when they take on promotion-chasing Swansea City, in what is likely to be a tricky test for Mark Warburton’s side.

Are these facts about QPR's shirts over the years genuine of fake?

1 of 22 They played in dark blue and light blue halves between 1882 and 1892 True False

The Verdict:

They’re going from strength to strength.

QPR have really impressed me in the second-half of this year’s campaign, and the club’s supporters will be wondering what could have been if they had shown this type of run of form earlier in the 2020/21 season.

The Hoops will be hoping they can finish the season strongly, especially after such a hard-fought win over Middlesbrough on Saturday.

It’ll be interesting to see whether the club look at signing Austin permanently at the end of this year’s campaign, as he’s clearly been impressed with his side in recent weeks, as well as chipping in with some important goals in his time at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.