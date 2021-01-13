Charlie Austin issues assessment on QPR’s 2-0 win over Luton Town

QPR picked up a much-needed three points on Tuesday evening, as they ran out 2-0 winners over Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Charlie Austin was handed his debut by Mark Warburton from the start in this one, as he started up-front with Lyndon Dykes against the Hatters.

Austin arrived on loan from Premier League side West Brom on 9th January, and wasted no time in settling in with his former club.

The 31-year-old netted the opener from close-range, before Austin’s second-half replacement Macauley Bonne scored QPR’s second goal of the game with just a minute remaining of the match.

The win means that QPR now find themselves sat 18th in the Championship table, and more importantly, they’re now five points clear of the relegation zone in the second-tier.

Austin took to Twitter following the win over Nathan Jones’ side, and was clearly pleased with the performance from his QPR team-mates.

Delighted to score on my return debut and to contribute towards the 3 points.All the lads were on fire tonight, we deserved the win💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/AMes5LBX8J — Charlie Austin (@chazaustin10) January 12, 2021

Austin has struggled for consistent game time with West Brom this season, which resulted in Sam Allardyce sanctioning a loan move for the forward.

Austin spent three years with QPR earlier in his career, and scored 47 goals in his 89 appearances with the Hoops, and will be hoping he can build on an impressive debut with Mark Warburton’s side.

QPR are set to return to action this weekend, when they take on relegation-threatened Wycombe Wanderers at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, in what could potentially be a tricky test for the Hoops.

The Verdict:

I’m not surprised to see him picking up where he left off with QPR.

Austin has been unlucky not to have featured more regularly for West Brom in recent months, and it was definitely somewhat of a coup for QPR to land his signature.

The Hoops needed to sign a striker that has proven quality in the Championship, and Austin certainly fits that description.

If he can build on this strong performance against Luton Town, then I expect to see QPR climbing the Championship table relatively quickly.