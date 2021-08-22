Charlie Austin issues assessment of QPR’s recent stalemate with Barnsley

QPR were forced to settle for a point in an entertaining 2-2 draw against Barnsley at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Rs had been in good form heading into this one, having beaten Middlesbrough in their most recent fixture, but they certainly didn’t make the best of starts to their clash with Markus Schopp’s side.

Barnsley took the lead after 14 minutes, as Dominik Frieser opened the scoring for the visitors. That lead was then doubled just 13 minutes later as Cauley Woodrow made it 2-0, in front of a shell-shocked group of QPR supporters.

But Mark Warburton made changes during the first-half, and that seemed to give them much-needed stability in thwarting the threat from the Tykes in the match.

Ilias Chair halved the deficit with 14 minutes remaining of the tie, before Charlie Austin equalised for the home side in stoppage-time, as they rescued a point, which keeps them unbeaten in this year’s league campaign.

QPR are now sat fifth in the second-tier standings, and will be hoping they can build on a strong start to the 2021/22 season, where they’ll be hoping they can mount a serious challenge for promotion back into the Premier League.

Austin took to Instagram to issue his assessment of the stalemate with Barnsley, and revealed that it wasn’t the resulted he wanted.

Austin and his QPR team-mates are set to return to action in midweek, when they take on League One side Oxford United in the Second Round of the EFL Cup.

The Verdict:

It was a battling point, but they’ll be disappointed after their poor start to the match.

Austin will obviously be pleased to get on the scoresheet, but QPR will have felt that this was a good opportunity to pick up another three points to keep the pressure on their promotion rivals.

The Rs are still in contention with the teams around them in the Championship table, and if they can address their defensive frailties from this one moving forwards, then it won’t be too much of a concern.

If the likes of Austin and Chair can stay fit this season, then Mark Warburton’s side could be the surprise contenders for promotion into the Premier League.