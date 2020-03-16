‘Charlie Austin, he doesn’t miss’ – Plenty of West Brom fans debate player they would select for key moment

Plenty of West Bromwich Albion fans have debated who they would select to take a last minute penalty if they had to score, selecting players both past and present.

West Brom are on the closing in on a return to the Premier League, if they can maintain their form when the season restarts after recent events postponed fixtures until early April.

Slaven Bilic was hauled in as permanent manager last summer and the Croatian tactician has masterminded the Baggies to sit either top of the Championship or second behind Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United.

Both West Brom and Leeds are firm favourites to gain automatic promotion, whilst both are battling with each other for the league title.

West Brom’s potential but likely return to England’s top flight will see them end a two-year spell back in the Championship.

Fans of the Baggies have been delighted to see good performances this season from a number of players, including the likes of Matheus Pereira, Hal Robson-Kanu, Grady Diangana and Semi Ajayi.

With football at a standstill, fans of the club have taken part in a debate via the club’s official Twitter account.

Right. Let’s get an Albion conversation going. Today’s topic. Pens. 90th minute. We need to score. The pressure is on. You can pick one player past or present. Who’ve you got? 🎯 pic.twitter.com/CJxzCktxj5 — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) March 16, 2020

And below are just some of the choices fans made:

Charlie austin, he doesn’t miss — WBA Focus (@WbaFocus) March 16, 2020

The one and only Igor Balis. — Gemma (@Gemmabaggies) March 16, 2020

Rickie Lambert, 100% penalty conversion rate — alf (@alfwbaV3) March 16, 2020

Igor Balis. Been there, done that👍🏻 — Ash Conlon (@ash_conlon98) March 16, 2020

Austin or J Rod both so cool under pressure — Warren Bishop (@WBAvlogs) March 16, 2020

For me as to be burnt — nicky smith (@baggiesboy) March 16, 2020

An Austin off the bench 🤣😂 — Arjan Sagoo (@ArjanS2401) March 16, 2020