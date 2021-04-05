Charlie Austin fired up with pre-Nottingham Forest v QPR message

Charlie Austin has taken to Twitter to share his pre-match message ahead of Queens Park Rangers’ trip to Nottingham Forest.

The Hoops got a fine win on Good Friday as they beat Coventry City easily 3-0 and they’ll be looking to pick up another three points against the Reds this afternoon.

Indeed, Austin will be eager to grab a goal and fire the Hoops to a win, with it clear he’s fired up after posting a clip from the film ‘Gladiator.’

Austin has had a fine stint at Queens Park Rangers since returning during the January transfer window and fans would naturally like him to stay put if it is at all possible.

Indeed, all four January loan signings have had a really positive impact since their respective arrivals in west London and if the Hoops can keep all of them and build in the summer, hopes will increase for 21/22.

However, right now, focus is on finishing as high as possible in the league table this season and Austin and co. will be eager to build on a top performance against the Sky Blues with another win against Nottingham Forest later on this afternoon.