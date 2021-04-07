Charlie Austin faces backlash following QPR’s defeat to Nottingham Forest

Charlie Austin has been charged with violent conduct by the FA following Queens Park Rangers’ 3-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Monday afternoon.

The R’s weren’t at the races as they fell to their first defeat in four on Monday, with goals from Alex Mighten, Lewis Grabban and James Garner securing back-to-back wins for Forest over the Easter weekend.

Shortly before Mighten opened the scoring right before half-time, Charlie Austin was involved in a controversial incident which has since been picked up by the governing bodies.

Austin seemingly stamped on Forest midfielder Ryan Yates after a challenge in the middle of the park, but this wasn’t picked up by referee Keith Stroud or any of his officials at the time.

43' – Looked quite naughty from Charlie Austin that. Tried to win a foul, nothing given, then dives into a challenge with Yates and may have left a slight stamp on him.#NFFC 0-0 #QPR — George Harbey (@georgeharbey) April 5, 2021

But after rewatching the footage, QPR have confirmed that the FA have charged Austin with violent conduct, and the striker has until tomorrow afternoon to respond.

It remains to be seen how long is unavailable for, but could face a one-match ban if he chooses to accept his charge.

Austin has scored six goals in 17 games for QPR since re-joining the club on loan from West Bromwich Albion in January.

The Verdict

This is frustrating news for QPR.

I was actually at the game and thought he was very lucky not to have been caught doing that, especially given that it was in close proximity to the linesman.

Austin can’t afford to be missing too many games, as he will want to end the season strongly and put himself in the shop window heading into the summer.