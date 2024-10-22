Charlie Austin has denied that he is going to become part of the Queens Park Rangers coaching staff after he fueled speculation about his potential future with the club.

There's an annoyingly familiar feeling of frustration around Loftus Road at the moment. This season was supposed to be one in which QPR would step out of the dark ages of their many years of battling relegation in the Championship and become a much more solid outfit in the division.

While there is still time for that to come to fruition, their start to the 2024/25 campaign hasn't shown many signs that this will be the case.

A loss to Portsmouth, who were yet to win a game this season, on Saturday left many supporters angry with their team. Manager Marti Cifuentes, who, along with his assistant coach Xavi Calm, signed new multi-year deals just over a few weeks ago, is aware of the worry among those in the stands, but has urged them to stick together in this tough time.

The disappointment with how things are currently going is very understandable. QPR have lost their last four games, including back-to-back defeats against the newly promoted Derby County and the aforementioned Pompey.

These results have left them rock bottom of the league table.

2024/25 Championship table (as of 22/10/24) Team P GD Pts 19 Plymouth Argyle 10 -8 11 20 Millwall 10 1 10 21 Coventry City 10 -4 8 22 Cardiff City 10 -9 8 23 Portsmouth 10 -10 8 24 QPR 10 -8 7

The R's do have a chance to quickly redeem themselves on Tuesday against another current struggler in Coventry City. They host the Sky Blues, although the usual home advantage doesn't necessarily apply to QPR, who are yet to win a league game at Loftus Road this season.

Charlie Austin quiets QPR return rumours

The striker will not be returning as a coach

Someone who understands the gravity of the upcoming games for the R's is Austin. The club's former Premier League striker took to X on Monday to try and rally the troops to get out and back QPR against Coventry.

He said: "Big game for @QPR this week need to really put in a big performance, get everyone behind Marti and lads and get out of this position but that works both ways the lads have got to show passion and effort in the performance!! #strikercoach #incoming."

Related Charlie Austin sends QPR and Marti Cifuentes message Charlie Austin has sent a message of support to his former club QPR and Marti Cifuentes.

At the end of that social media message, the hashtags suggested to some that a Loftus Road return may be on for the 35-year-old; not as a player, but as part of Cifuentes' backroom staff.

Austin has now clarified his message and stated that he has not been in talks with QPR about returning to help out the forwards.

"Just to stop the confusion I haven’t even spoken to the club regarding a striker coach role! "I just want the club to be doing better like the rest of the people who are involved and support the club."

Attacking help isn't what QPR need most

Cifuentes' side are leaking goals

The R's have only found the back of the net 10 times in as many league matches this season, but just four have come in their previous half-dozen games.

Becoming a more ferocious attacking force would be of benefit to them, of course, but it's at the other end of the pitch where the concerns lie.

QPR currently have the joint-worst defensive record in the Championship, alongside Wayne Rooney's Plymouth Argyle, with 18 goals conceded. It's a big contrast to the way that Cifuentes had this side playing in the back half of last season, when they conceded just 23 goals in 21 games between the new year and the end of the season.

They need to get back to that level of resoluteness. Sorting that out should give them a better base to play from and give them the chance to pick up more and more points.