Charlie Austin at QPR: How’s it gone so far this season? What issues does he face? What’s next?

Queens Park Rangers had a very busy January transfer window, with Charlie Austin’s return undoubtedly the biggest story.

Bringing the striker in on loan from West Brom was considered a real coup, and whilst it’s only a short-term deal initially, it’s paid off as Austin has immediately been amongst the goals.

It was exactly what Mark Warburton’s side needed at the time, because they are languishing in the bottom half of the Championship, and even now they will be nervously looking over the shoulder due to the form of the teams below them.

However, the R’s will be confident of pushing on, with Austin sure to be key. And, here we assess how the transfer has worked out.

How’s it gone so far this season?

As you would expect, it’s gone very well.

Austin knows the club, and he’s proven at this level. So, even though he’s getting older, many expected the ex-Southampton man to make an instant impact, which is exactly what he’s done.

Two goals in five games is a good return, but the team winning four of those games shows just how important Austin is.

Did these 20 things happen to QPR in 2020?

1 of 20 They appointed Mark Warburton as manager Yes No

What issues does he face?

At the moment, none.

Austin knows he is the main man under Warburton, and that’s unlikely to change between now and the end of the season.

Looking long-term, Austin is out of contract with Albion in the summer, and it’s unclear as to where he will be playing his football.

What’s next?

As touched upon, the next big decision for Austin is deciding where he will be next season.

It should be noted that the Baggies do have the option to extend his contract by a year, and whilst that seems unlikely now, things can change in football quickly, so they may activate that, particularly if they go down.

If they don’t though, Austin will be on the lookout for a new contract, and you can be sure that QPR will be keen on tying him down, but the finances may not work.