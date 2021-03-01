Charlie Austin addresses QPR fans following Birmingham defeat

Queens Park Rangers suffered a shock late collapse against Birmingham City on Saturday which ended their nine-game unbeaten league run.

The R’s have been in scintillating form since 2021 started, with Mark Warburton’s 3-5-2 system working wonders.

It looked like their weekend would be no different to ones that have been and gone recently, with Charlie Austin’s second half goal looking like it may be the difference.

But for a team that has lacked a consistent stream of goals this season, Birmingham pulled a surprise out of the back, netting twice very late on through Kristian Pedersen and Alen Halilovic to seal all three points.

The defeat will have hurt all at QPR, but none more-so than Austin, who leads from the front at all times with his high intensity and pressing style.

Austin is also a fan favourite at Loftus Road so what fans will have wanted to see was him to come out and address the defeat on social media – and that’s exactly what he’s done.

“Tough one to take today! How we haven’t come away with anything from that game is beyond me!,” Austin posted.

“Got to stay resilient and hard to beat!! Move on to the next, plenty of games to go!!”

The Verdict

It takes a brave man to come onto social media following a loss in the fashion that transpired at St Andrew’s on Saturday, but fair play to Austin for fronting up.

The striker will see himself as one of the team leaders and being a fan favourite, they will listen and have sympathy if he is the one to speak out.

The only real forgiveness though will come in the form of QPR getting back to winning ways this week as they face two in-form teams in Barnsley and Bristol City.