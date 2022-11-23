Charlie Adam tips Championship manager for Rangers vacancy

QPR head coach Mick Beale may have turned down the managerial vacancy at Wolverhampton Wanderers in October, but he may not be so quick to shy away from the interest of Scottish giants Rangers.

It has been reported that the 42-year-old is one of the top contenders for the job at Ibrox, with the Gers having parted company with Giovanni van Bronckhorst earlier this week after just one year in charge.

Beale was Steven Gerrard’s right-hand man at Rangers between 2018 and 2021 as they won the Premiership in their final full season, before moving on to Aston Villa in November last year with the Liverpool and England icon.

Having taken up his first number one role though with QPR earlier this year, Beale has been impressing other clubs to the point they want him for themselves, although since turning down Wolves he has managed to lose four of his last five matches as R’s boss.

Despite that, Beale is wanted once again north of the border and he is the perfect fit for the job in the eyes of ex-Rangers midfielder Charlie Adam.

“Turning the Wolves down must have been difficult for him, but the allure of Rangers would be difficult for Michael to turn down,” Adam told the PLZ Soccer show.

“He has a connection with the owners and the board, and he has the ambition.

“It’s up to the board to make the decision. If you’re on the outside you’re looking at January to freshen up the squad.

“If it’s Michael then great because I think he is a terrific coach and he understands Rangers which is a big pull as well.”

“It’s written in the stars for Michael Beale to be the manager. I don’t see anyone but Michael Beale being the Rangers manager.”

The Verdict

It is starting to feel more and more like Beale is nailed-on for the Rangers job.

There has been no comment from the man himself, but with QPR Director of Football Les Ferdinand saying he would not stand in the way of Beale should he want to depart, it appears inevitable.

Beale has already been part of a successful team at Ibrox and with the majority of that squad still together, you have to imagine that the Rangers hierarchy believe that he could be the man to get the best out of them.

It would be a huge blow for QPR to lose Beale after just a few months in the job, but his stock is very high and you couldn’t blame him for taking the chance if it arises.