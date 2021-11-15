Charlie Adam sends Stoke City’s Harry Souttar a message following latest injury update

Charlie Adam has taken to Twitter to show his support to Stoke City defender Harry Souttar after the centre-back suffered a knee injury whilst on international duty with Australia.

The towering defender was forced off during a goalless draw with Saudi Arabia last week, with the Staffordshire club confirming that he would miss the rest of the season.

Souttar is now set to undergo surgery on his knee, before being given time to rest.

He will then start his recovery and his fight to return to full fitness as soon as he is deemed ready to do so.

Quiz:: Have any of these 30 ex-Stoke City players ever played abroad?

1 of 30 1) Ryan Shawcross Yes No

Stoke have been linked with the 23-year-old’s brother, John Souttar, with the links now intensifying with the younger brother facing a prolonged spell on the sidelines.

Sharing his message to the young defender on Twitter, Adam said: “Gutted for you big man. You will be back stronger @harryjsouttar.”

The verdict

Souttar has made an excellent start to the season and has arguably been the best centre-back in the division.

Being 6’6, he has proved to be a dominant force in the air, causing problems in both boxes as a result.

He is also a strong competitor who has also been a very difficult player to get past and cause problems with the ball down on the surface.

Souttar also excels with the ball at his feet, with his brilliant range of passing being on display all season.

The 23-year-old’s intelligence is another part of his game that has been put on display this season, and he has been integral to their early play-off push.