Charlie Adam makes claim involving QPR’s Lyndon Dykes

Former Scotland midfielder Charlie Adam has earmarked Queens Park Rangers striker Lyndon Dykes as the man that should be named his country’s player of the year in a post on Twitter earlier today.

Dykes has been in fine form over the course of this year, with his fine form for Livingston last season earning the Australia born forward a move to the R’s over the summer.

Since making the move across the border, Dykes has found the net five times for his new employers, thus adding to the 14 he notched during his time at the Scottish club, making for a great year at club level for the 25-year-old.

His exploits haven’t gone unnoticed at international level either, with the powerful striker having been handed seven caps for his adoptive nation so far, whilst also finding the net on two occasions – a fact that Adam clearly believes to be worthy of winning Scotland’s Men’s Player of the Year award for 2020:

Lyndon dykes 👍 — Charlie Adam (@Charlie26Adam) December 15, 2020

The Verdict

It is hard not to agree with Adam’s recommendation as Dykes has been in superb form at both club and international level over the course of this year.

His move to West London should help take his all round game to the next level and I still feel we’re yet to see the best of him in a QPR shirt so far.

Mark Warburton will be instrumental in getting the best out of his striker over the next few months as they seek to move up the league standings, with the 25-year-old’s goals sure to be crucial.

For me, winning such an award would be testament to his development over the last 12 months and he is fully deserving of all the praise coming his way.