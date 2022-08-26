Charlie Adam delivers verdict after significant Stoke City decision made

Former Stoke City midfielder Charlie Adam has admitted he was ‘sad’ to see Michael O’Neill go as he was sacked yesterday.

The ex-Northern Ireland chief was named as the Potters boss in 2019 and he had to operate under difficult circumstances, as the big spending had stopped as the club continued to adapt to life in the second tier.

However, Stoke didn’t kick-on as the hierarchy had expected, which included picking up just four points from the opening five games this season.

Therefore, the decision was made to part ways with O’Neill and it prompted a response on Twitter from Adam, who made over 150 appearances for the Staffordshire outfit during his career.

“Sad to see Michael go from Stoke. Steadied the club in difficult times, good luck to Dean Holden, taken over as interim.”

As Adam mentions, assistant Holden is set to lead the team as they prepare for the trip to Blackburn Rovers tomorrow seeking their second league win of the campaign.

No decision has been made yet on who will be O’Neill’s permanent successor.

The verdict

This is a fair assessment from Adam, as even the Stoke fans who support the decision are still likely to feel that it’s sad to see O’Neill go.

He handled himself well in the role over the years and he did so during a period when the club had to reduce the wage bill and lower the age of the squad.

Now though, it’s about finding his replacement and whoever does take over will inherit a squad in a good place who should be aiming to climb the table quickly.

