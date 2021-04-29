Charlie Adam appears to take dig as Norwich City eye move for Celtic man

Charlie Adam believes that Norwich City’s interest in Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer is a sign of the defender’s declining level of performances.

Ajer joined Celtic from Norwegian side IK Start in January 2016, and has since racked up 173 appearances for the Scottish giants.

Ajer has won nine major trophies with Celtic including three Scottish Premiership titles, but his future at Parkhead looks uncertain heading into the summer.

Norwich City quiz: Does Carrow Road have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 Does Carrow Road have a higher or lower capacity than Portman Road? Higher Lower

The 23-year-old is said to be wanted by Norwich City after the Canaries sealed an immediate return to the Premier League a fortnight ago.

Celtic did well to keep hold of Ajer earlier this season after AC Milan were keen to lure the defender to Italy, but Charlie Adam believes that he has suffered a fall from grace since then.

Speaking on PLZ Soccer’s Football Show, Adam said: “He was linked with AC Milan in the January window.

“And now to be linked with Norwich, what does that say? The performances have not been to the level.

“AC Milan are a bigger club than Norwich.”

Ajer has made 43 appearances across all competition for Celtic this season, with 31 of those coming in the SPFL.

His contract at Celtic Park expires at the end of next season, with the club contemplating cashing in this summer rather than potentially lose him nothing next summer.

The Verdict

I’m not sure this is a good thing for Adam to say.

Ajer is still a good player and Norwich are a well-run club. I don’t think their time in the Premier League next season will be as bad as last season.

They recruit wisely and have a good manager in Daniel Farke who knows how to coach players and get the best out of them.

Ajer could be a bargain of an addition for them.