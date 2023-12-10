Highlights Bolton Wanderers have assembled a strong team this season, full of young talent and potential, which has boosted their promotion hopes.

Nathan Baxter, the goalkeeper, has been a standout player for Bolton and his performances could see his market value increase.

Bolton's squad includes several players who have proven themselves at lower league levels and are now thriving under Ian Evatt's management.

Bolton Wanderers finally seem to be putting together a much stronger promotion push this season on the back of last season's semi-final heartbreak to Barnsley in the play-offs.

Whilst the Trotters were always in the hunt last season, it was the runaway trio of Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday who were gunning for the two automatic promotion spots, with Bolton finishing 17 points behind second place.

This season feels different though. Despite losing James Trafford, Conor Bradley and Shola Shoretire after their loans expired, Ian Evatt has shaped his team into an incredible one that is undoubtedly one of the strongest in the division. With a younger squad attacking for the title, Football League World takes a look at their most valuable XI, according to Transfermarkt.

GK - Nathan Baxter (£350k)

A former Chelsea youth academy graduate, Baxter is 25, yet his move to Bolton is the first permanent one of his career after signing for Chelsea as an eight-year-old. Spells in England and Scotland have seen him ply his trade up and down the country, from the Scottish Highlands to the West Country.

But despite his 164 appearances elsewhere, Greater Manchester is now his home - and he’s been an ever-present for Wanderers so far this season. His price could well rise as a result.

RB - Will Forrester (£435k)

Another summer signing, Forrester, is just 22 and has featured regularly for Bolton this season. There is a clear focus on youth for Evatt’s men and Forrester fits the bill perfectly well after excelling at Port Vale last season. His value should only rise.

CB - Ricardo Santos (£610k)

Santos began his career as a youth in non-league, before he got his big move to Peterborough in 2014 as a 19-year-old. But appearances in League One weren’t enough for Posh to carry his career on in the third-tier, and he wouldn’t return until Bolton won promotion from League Two in 2021.

A stellar signing who has excelled under Ian Evatt, only Santos’ age has likely stopped him from hitting the £1million mark.

CB - Eoin Toal (£385k)

Northern Irish man Toal spent the majority of his career in the Irish League until Bolton took a punt in the summer of 2022 with his leadership traits for Derry City at the age of just 21 proving he could be a steal for Bolton.

He has been superb for the Trotters and, with increased game time this season, Toal has proved to be an asset at both ends of the pitch.

LB - George Johnston (£435k)

Manchester-born Johnston has had a strange career, joining Feyenoord from Liverpool back in 2019. He made four appearances in the Eredivisie before joining Bolton in 2021. He, too, has been a key player since, but a knee injury has hampered his progress and he won’t play again this season. But the promise he showed in the previous campaign means he’s a trusted player for the Trotters.

CM - Aaron Morley (£870k)

Formerly of Bolton’s academy, Morley rejoined the club in January 2022 from Rochdale and has featured in almost every game since. 23 years of age, a free-kick maestro and a combative midfielder, Morley is a huge talent, and it’s no surprise to see him top the list of value at Bolton.

CM - Paris Maghoma (£300k)

The younger brother of former Birmingham City hero Jacques and ex-Tottenham youngster Christian, Paris also came from the Tottenham setup but has struggled for game time at Brentford since joining as a 19-year-old.

Spells at Wimbledon and MK Dons proved his proficiency at League One level, which prompted Bolton to land him on loan for the season in late July. He could well be another player who will see his relatively low value rise if performances rise, if he makes the Championship step-up.

CM - Kyle Dempsey (£520k)

Dempsey has been around for years, but it's been his time in Greater Manchester that has seen hit arguably the best form of his life. He was a goalscoring midfielder for Carlisle, though despite Championship and League One appearances for Huddersfield and Fleetwood respectively, they were clubs at the wrong end of the table at the time.

He’s taken a deeper role under Evatt’s supervision, and it seems to be working - though approaching his thirties, Dempsey has seen his value decrease somewhat, despite his importance in a promotion-chasing side.

RW - Gethin Jones (£390k)

A player who has been at Bolton since they were at their lowest ebb, the 3-5-2 formation Evatt prefers suits him perfectly on the right-flank. Joining from Carlisle in 2020, Jones is a consistent performer who unfairly never got a real crack at the whip at second-tier level. He’ll be hoping to make that a certainty with promotion this season, but his lower league career so far makes him one of the lower-valued players.

ST - Dan Nlundulu (£785k)

The former Southampton loanee found his permanent move in the summer after seven years in the St. Mary’s setup. But whilst the goals haven’t flown in for the striker, he’s only 24 years of age and the French-born attacker will look to improve his relatively poor goal ratio by settling down at Bolton. It’s a testament to his potential that he’s ranked as Bolton’s highest-valued striker.

LW - Victor Adeboyejo (£700k)

Both Dion Charles and Victor Adeboyejo are rated at £700,000, though it felt only right to put the latter in for just how much promise he has shown in recent years.

Adeboyejo had jumped between loans whilst on the books at Leyton Orient, and it appeared that he would struggle in professional football after notching just three goals across six different loan spells. Barnsley saw enough to take a punt, but form failed to improve with temporary moves to Bristol Rovers and Cambridge yielding just one combined league goal.

But he got his big move to Burton Albion, where he scored 11 league goals in 25 games, and he’s carried on in an almost similar vein of form at Bolton. Evatt will be hoping that continues to mount a promotion push.