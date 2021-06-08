Charles in, Magennis out: An early look at how Hull City’s starting XI could look in 2021/22

Hull City will be looking to solidify their status as a Sky Bet Championship club after Grant McCann saw his side claim promotion at the first attempt as they went up as League One champions.

Much of the club’s success was down to their attacking trident of Mallik Wilks, Josh Magennis and Keane Lewis-Potter, with all three players hitting double figures on the team’s route to the title.

Holding onto those three this summer will be crucial, with there sure to be interest in both Wilks and Lewis-Potter in particular.

Bringing in new signings is also sure to be high up on the agenda for McCann, as he will want to add depth to his current squad after seeing some players leave already.

Here, we take an early look at how Hull City’s starting XI could look in 2021/22 as we take rumours and recent events into account from the last few months and weeks.