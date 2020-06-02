Chariman wades in on fresh Charlton controversy

Despite there being no football played in the last couple of months, Charlton Atheltic have certainly provided plenty to talk about – though fans would surely have preferred that to have not been the case.

An ownership battle has raged at the top of the club and it looks as though takeover plans are on the agenda, whilst we’ve now seen three players telling Lee Bowyer they do not want to play for the club when the season resumes later this month.

The most high-profile potential absentee, of course, is Lyle Taylor with the striker concerned that an injury in the final weeks of the resumed season could scupper plans for him to move elsewhere when his Addicks contract is up.

Naturally, this has stirred up fans who wanted the forward to fire them to safety and, after prompting from a supporter, Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony has had his say on the situation:

Really tough one. I see both sides & would be gutted if my player did same. But Its a short career for players financially. Maybe a compromise can be found with some financial deal based on if player got hurt or missed a move etc. Charlton need his goals to stay up. https://t.co/NAwMvj9t5q — Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) June 1, 2020

The Verdict

It’s been one thing after another at Charlton in recent months and the sooner fans can focus on things on the pitch the better.

It appears that Taylor doesn’t want to risk things, though, and whether the Addicks could reach an agreement – as MacAnthony alludes to – remains to be seen.