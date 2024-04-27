Highlights Ipswich Town's valuable but underrated players could face summer poaching after an impressive season in the Championship.

Despite low valuations, players like Morsy, Broadhead, and Chaplin offer more than stats suggest in their roles on the team.

Leif Davis stands out as a standout player with potential England call-up, attracting attention from potential suitors with his performance.

It should be no surprise that Ipswich Town have many highly valued players, given their league position, but even some of their best players are still undervalued.

Given the fact that, this time last season, the Tractor Boys were in League One, it's amazing how many highly rated players they have. Only one of their players made it into the Championship Team of the Season (Leif Davis), but there is an argument that they could have had more players in there.

With this recognition comes inflated value. Ipswich may well have to fend off a lot of clubs who want to poach their best performing players in the summer, regardless of whether they are in the Championship or the Premier League.

A lot of credit for these players' increase in notoriety should go to the manager, Kieran McKenna. He has turned this third tier side of a season a go into one that could be playing against Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal in the league in the 2024/25 campaign.

With that said, Football League World has decided to look at Ipswich's five best players, and see how Transfermarkt values them, and these are the results.

Ipswich Town's five best players' value, as per Transfermarkt Player Position Value (£) Sam Morsy MF 773,000 Nathan Broadhead MF 3,400,000 Conor Chaplin MF/ST 2,600,000 Kieffer Moore ST 1,900,000 Leif Davis LB 5,200,000

5 Sam Morsy - £773,000

At less than £1 million, the club's captain is easily the lowest valued by the football stats website. But just looking at stats can be misleading when it comes to players like him.

He has recorded eight combined goals and assists this season, but there is much more to his game than what appears in the numbers. He's one of those players that can make the team tick, and that ability can be priceless, and Morsy should certainly be worth more than three quarters of a million.

4 Nathan Broadhead - £3.4 million

The Welsh international has been Town's most consistent winger this season, and the one area of their squad where they aren't lacking in talent is in wide areas.

Ever since Broadhead joined Ipswich from Everton, in January 2023, he has been a consistent producer of attacking contributions. Consistently being near your best is one of the best traits that a player can have, and the numbers certainly suggest that he has that in his locker.

3 Conor Chaplin - £2.6 million

Next on this list is the man that leads the team for combined goals and assists. Chaplin is one of few players who can perform well in his role. He's that odd blend of central striker and attacking midfielder - sort of like Thomas Müller's 'Raumdeuter' role in the Bayern Munich team (or 'space interpreter/investigator' as it translates to).

He pops up where defenders don't want him to be, and, as an attacker, that's exactly what you want to do: take the defenders out of their comfort zone.

2 Kieffer Moore - £1.9 million

The second Welsh international to appear on this list has the best pedigree at the highest level. In fact, he is the only one of these five Ipswich players to have played any serious minutes in the Premier League.

He showed his quality almost immediately upon making his move to East Anglia, in the January transfer window, providing six goals and one assist in his first nine matches for Town.

Even though he is 31, a valuation at just under £2 million seems low, and Town would probably take him back happily for that price in the summer.

1 Leif Davis - £5.2 million

Davis is the aforementioned lone player from McKenna's squad to have made it into the best XI from this edition of the second tier. He has been an absolute revelation, to the point that, with England's injuries at left-back, it wouldn't be a shock if he got a call-up from Gareth Southgate.

Ipsiwch's full-backs are usually quite advanced, so the fact that the 24-year-old has been involved in the side's attacking play is no surprise. But he is arguably the most effective offensive weapon that they have, and that shows just how good he is going forward.

The 24-year-old is said to be "firmly on West Ham's radar," as per GIVEMESPORT, and they would certainly jump at the opportunity to get him for just over £5 million.