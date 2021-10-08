Chaplin starts: The predicted Ipswich Town XI to face Shrewsbury Town tomorrow

Ipswich Town will be looking to deliver a response to their recent defeat to Ipswich Town in League One when they host Shrewsbury Town at Portman Road tomorrow.

The Tractor Boys were unable to prevent John Coleman’s side from sealing victory last weekend as Colby Bishop and Harry Pell scored for Stanley.

When you consider that Ipswich are currently 12 points adrift of the automatic promotion places in the third-tier, they unquestionably need to pick up their performance levels if they are to secure a return to the Championship this season.

Whilst Bersant Celina is set to miss tomorrow’s clash with Shrewsbury due to the fact that he is on international duty with Kosovo, the likes of Kyle Edwards and Conor Chaplin will be pushing for a place in Ipswich’s starting eleven.

Here, we take a look at how the Tractor Boys could line up against the Shrews…

Having utilised the 4-2-3-1 formation on numerous occasions this season, Ipswich manager Paul Cook is likely to stick with this particular set up tomorrow.

Goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky will be hoping to claim his third clean-sheet of the 2021/22 campaign against Shrewsbury.

George Edmundson will be partnered in heart of the defence by Cameron Burgess whilst Matt Penney and Janoi Donacien will feature in the full-back positions.

Sam Morsy will start in central midfield alongside Lee Evans who scored a hat-trick in Ipswich’s 6-0 victory over Doncaster Rovers last month.

Scott Fraser and Wes Burns will be tasked with providing width in Saturday’s showdown with Shrewsbury whilst Chaplin could be drafted in as Celina’s replacement.

Chaplin managed to produce an encouraging performance for Ipswich in their EFL Trophy clash with Gillingham earlier this week as he scored his second goal for the club at the MEMS Priestfield Stadium.

Providing that he is able to deliver the goods against Shrewsbury, the 24-year-old could help his side clinch a much-needed victory at Portman Road.

Meanwhile, Macauley Bonne is set to lead the line tomorrow and will be confident in his ability to add to his goal-tally as he has already managed to find the back of the net on eight occasions this season.