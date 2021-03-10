Do Not Sell My Personal Information
'Baffles me' – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react as club make claim following Celtic player development

Published

12 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday have revealed they are considering legal action after Liam Shaw signed a pre-contract agreement with Celtic.

It has been known for some time that the Glasgow giants were monitoring the talented midfielder, and it was reported last month that the deal was done.

And, the Owls announced today that the deal has been finalised, with Shaw set to link up with Celtic once the current campaign finishes.

As well as that, Wednesday stated that they are ‘investigating this matter’, as they ‘consider if there are any further steps available to protect the club’s interest’.

With Shaw moving to a club outside of England, the Owls would only be entitled to £300,000 compensation, which is a very modest fee considering they have developed the the boyhood fan since he was a kid.

For many Wednesday fans, the blame lies with the owner Dejphon Chansiri for letting Shaw run down his contract.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update from Twitter…


