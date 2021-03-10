‘Baffles me’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react as club make claim following Celtic player development

Sheffield Wednesday have revealed they are considering legal action after Liam Shaw signed a pre-contract agreement with Celtic.

It has been known for some time that the Glasgow giants were monitoring the talented midfielder, and it was reported last month that the deal was done.

And, the Owls announced today that the deal has been finalised, with Shaw set to link up with Celtic once the current campaign finishes.

As well as that, Wednesday stated that they are ‘investigating this matter’, as they ‘consider if there are any further steps available to protect the club’s interest’.

With Shaw moving to a club outside of England, the Owls would only be entitled to £300,000 compensation, which is a very modest fee considering they have developed the the boyhood fan since he was a kid.

For many Wednesday fans, the blame lies with the owner Dejphon Chansiri for letting Shaw run down his contract.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update from Twitter…

Genuinely baffles me why anyone would side with Chansiri over Liam Shaw. All the best to the lad. — Lee Hicklin (@KivoLee) March 10, 2021

Clearly those behind the scenes haven’t learned the lessons from past youngsters leaving for nothing!!!🤷🏻‍♂️ — keiron ✍🏼 writing (@keiron1972) March 10, 2021

Why even make this statement? 🤷‍♂️ — Craig (@superowls11) March 10, 2021

I'm more interested in the club learning lessons. This season in total we have had nearly 20 players out of contract. How on earth is that allowed to happen? It's called lack planning. Yes a few players out of contract but that many is just pure stupidity. Chansiri has no idea. — SwfcFan (@SwfcFan12) March 10, 2021

Best young player we have had in god knows how long and we let him leave for free, yet will offer Bannan a new contract on 10’s of thousands a week🥴 — Jack Roper (@JackRoper123) March 10, 2021

Good luck Liam, now play people who wants to be here — Sergej Odström (@SergejOdstrom) March 10, 2021

I cant blame him to be honest, Its a job to him and who can honestly say they've never left one job for another with better prospects / pay? Good luck to him — Anthony Reed (@AnthonyAreed) March 10, 2021