‘Changed the way I live’ – Leeds United player heaps praise on Marcelo Bielsa for his impact at Elland Road

It’s fair to say that Marcelo Bielsa has made a positive impact with Leeds United since he was appointed as their new manager back in July 2018.

The Argentine inherited a group of players that have struggled to reach their potential in recent years, much to the frustration of the club’s supporters.

But Bielsa has made an immediate impact, and guided Leeds into the play-off places last season, before they fell to a disappointing defeat at the hands of Derby County.

They seem to have learnt from their mistakes last term though, and are currently sat top of the Championship with nine games remaining in this year’s campaign.

Speaking in a Q&A session on the Yorkshire Evening Post’s website, Luke Ayling issued an insight into the impact that Bielsa has had on him since he arrived at Elland Road.

“It’s changed the way I live, my personal life, the food I eat and how fit I am now. The way I play I feel like I get forward a lot more, I’m more confident doing it.

“In the past I’ve got forward but never really thought I could assist or score goals but now I get involved, I know I can help the forward-thinking players.

“He’s changed it massively, given me a few more years on my career with the way I live now and do my gym work.”

Ayling has thrived under the management of Bielsa, and has netted some stunning strikes already this season, as Leeds look to keep destiny in their own hands this term.

Due to recent events, Leeds aren’t due back in competitive action until the 2nd May, when they host Charlton Athletic at Elland Road.

The Verdict:

Bielsa deserves a huge amount of credit for the impact he has made on this Leeds squad.

There haven’t been sweeping changes across the board in terms of the current playing squad, so it’s a testament to the job that Bielsa has done in the last two seasons.

Ayling is a classic example of the transformation a player can have under the right manager. He looks a threat at both ends of the pitch, and suits Bielsa’s high-pressing style of play perfectly.

I think Leeds will win promotion into the Premier League this season, but if they didn’t, then I’d be fearing for Marcelo Bielsa’s future at the club.