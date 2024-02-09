Highlights Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's ownership of Wrexham has brought success and positive change to the football club.

Wrexham returned to the Football League after 15 years and have had a strong start to the season, currently sitting in the play-off spots.

The Hollywood duo's three-year tenure has already achieved a lot, but there is still potential for even greater success under their ownership.

It's been a wild ride for Wrexham since their takeover by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney back in 2020.

The Dragons have since been shot into the media limelight since their acquisition by the Hollywood duo, starring in their own documentary, a memorable FA Cup run last season and most importantly, returning to the Football League after a 15-year absence.

Today marks the three-year anniversary since their takeover was announced, and many are thankful that they came to the Welsh clubs' aid at a time of desperation.

Ryan Reynolds says his ownership of Wrexham has "changed his life"

While some owners of celebrity status have come in to a football club to only add to their wealth, it was clear from the very offset that both Reynolds and McElhenney had the best interest of the football club at heart.

Wrexham was a football club starved of success, having dropped out of the Football League in 2008, thus spending the next 15 years languishing in non-league and praying for a return.

Upon their takeover three years ago, the pair immediately invested £2 million into the football club, while also promising to boost women's football within the local area.

Their first full season in charge of the club saw them finish second in the National League to Stockport County, but were dumped out of the play-off semi-finals in a dramatic 4-5 encounter with Grimsby Town, who eventually were promoted at Wembley.

They did manage to visit the home of football in the FA Trophy that season, but again fell at the final hurdle as they were beaten by Bromley - this seemingly only made them hungrier for success.

Last season, Phil Parkinson's side played out a enthralling title race with Notts County as the two sides exchanged blows throughout the entirety of the campaign, but it was Wrexham who emerged victorious as they beat Boreham Wood in the penultimate game of the season to go up as champions of the National League.

And taking to X today, Reynolds has admitted that ownership of the club has "changed his life" and thanked the fans for an incredible three years.

Wrexham's season so far in League Two

Upon their return to the Football League, the Dragons currently sit in the play-off spots after a brilliant start to the season, and are vying for automatic promotion with games in hand on many of the surrounding sides.

League Two Table (As it stands February 9) Team P GD Pts 1 Stockport County 29 33 58 2 Mansfield Town 29 24 54 3 Barrow 30 13 53 4 Wrexham 28 15 52 5 Crewe Alexandra 30 11 51 6 MK Dons 29 10 48 7 Notts County 29 7 44

Despite consecutive defeats in the league to Welsh rivals Newport County and Salford City last weekend, along with their FA Cup defeat to Blackburn Rovers, it's very rare you see Wrexham go three games without a victory.

They welcome Bradford City to the Racecourse Ground this weekend who have failed to win in their last five games in League Two, and it presents Parkinson's side with the perfect opportunity to get back to winning ways and continue to put pressure on the sides around them.

Wrexham's success last year was regarded as one of the fairytale stories of the football world, something only a movie star like Reynolds and McElhenney could write and star in. And while their three-year tenure has already achieved so much, you feel as though the best is yet to come under the Hollywood owners stewardship.