‘Watford might just sneak in’, ‘Brentford are going to nick it’ – The battle for second in the Championship: The verdict

Right now, Norwich City look well set to seal an immediate return to the Premier League this season. Sitting ten points clear of the chasing pack, it is hard to see the Canaries surrendering their lead at the top of the Championship table, with just a couple of months of the season remaining.

Behind Daniel Farke’s side however, there is quite a battle going on for the second automatic promotion place.

As things stand, there are just six points between second placed Watford and fifth placed Reading in the Championship table, with Swansea and Brentford sandwiched between the two, while the likes of Barnsley, Bournemouth and Cardiff may also be hopeful of a late push for an automatic promotion spot.

But just who is going to win the battle for that second spot in the Championship – and with it a place in the Premier League – this season?

We put that question to some of Football League World writers, and here, is a look at what some of them had to say, with some contrasting opinions.

Sam Rourke

I won’t lie, I change my mind every week! It’s a fascinating battle for second spot in the Championship right now and there are several clubs still in the mixer for it. Something is telling me right now that Watford might just sneak in and claim it. They’ve not been at their fluent best for a large part of this season and it’s only in recent weeks that we’ve seen the Hornets really showcase what they’re capable of. Watford seem to be hitting their best form at the right time, whereas the likes of Brentford and Swansea haven’t looked as assured in recent weeks which is a concern. The quality and depth that Watford possess is superb in all honesty for this level, and I just think that quality will see them over the line here.

Ned Holmes

I think Brentford are going to nick it. They’ve not been hugely convincing recently but in Ivan Toney they’ve got the best goalscorer in the Championship and I think he’ll fire them to second place. Swansea are in and around it but they’ve ridden some significant luck recently and that won’t last forever. Watford have gathered momentum under Xisco Munoz but they’re yet to properly convince me. The Bees are finally going to do it.

George Harbey

It’s such a tough call to make to be honest. I wouldn’t rule out Brentford as they still have a game in hand and have players like Ivan Toney who can hurt anyone in the Championship. But for me, Swansea are the ones who have impressed me whenever I have seen them play this season. They, for me, are the best all-round team in the Championship. Their defence is solid, they have an array of talent in midfield, and Andre Ayew and Jamal Lowe are both quality attacking options. It’ll be tough, but I think they will beat Watford to it.