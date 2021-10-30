‘Change it again’ – Many West Brom fans react as Valerien Ismael selects XI to face Fulham

West Brom will be hoping to leapfrog Fulham when the two sides meet this afternoon at Craven Cottage.

The Baggies are one point below Fulham who occupy second place, meaning a spot in the automatic promotion places is on the cards for Valerien Ismael’s side.

Bringing confidence with them into this game, West Brom cruised to a 3-0 victory over Bristol City at The Hawthorns last weekend, with Jordan Hugill, Karlan Grant and Kyle Bartley firing The Baggies to victory.

Ismael’s side have only been beaten twice this season, with both of those defeats coming in their last two away games.

The Baggies face a Fulham side who have been relentless in recent weeks.

The Cottagers have won their last three Championship matches, scoring four times in the process.

Ismael has made one change from the team that convincingly beat The Robins last week.

Jake Livermore returns for the visitors, and he comes in for Jayson Molumby, who drops down to the bench.

Fulham: Rodak, Odoi, Tosin, Ream, Robinson, Seri, Reed, De Cordova-Reid, Wilson, Kebano, Mitrovic

West Brom: Johnstone, Furlong, Ajayi, Bartley, Clarke, Townsend, Livermore, Snodgrass, Phillips, Robinson, Grant

Here, we take a look at How West Brom fans on Twitter have reacted to team news ahead of this afternoon’s clash…

People forgetting we’re playing Fulham and not Bristol city this week.. we NEED Livermore🔵 https://t.co/I4xiY97WHR — 🔍🔎 (@JamSohnstone) October 30, 2021

Change it again https://t.co/JLE5z9RqZN — Brad Smith (@BradSmith_24) October 30, 2021

Well that's a bit better. He scored last week and it would be harsh to drop him — Albion News & Opinions (@albion_gaming) October 30, 2021

Captain fantastico. You will all love him when he bags — Luke Fisher (@lukefisher88) October 30, 2021

Robinson been took off before kickoff 😭 — OWO4 (@BigAjayi) October 30, 2021

I thought livermore in the lineup was a mistake — Joe (@Yacxb) October 30, 2021

Why Livermore over Molumby? He makes the team so much worse, so much for “keeping the ball on the floor” — . (@8ufyz) October 30, 2021