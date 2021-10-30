Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘Change it again’ – Many West Brom fans react as Valerien Ismael selects XI to face Fulham

Published

8 mins ago

on

West Brom will be hoping to leapfrog Fulham when the two sides meet this afternoon at Craven Cottage. 

The Baggies are one point below Fulham who occupy second place, meaning a spot in the automatic promotion places is on the cards for Valerien Ismael’s side. 

Bringing confidence with them into this game, West Brom cruised to a 3-0 victory over Bristol City at The Hawthorns last weekend, with Jordan Hugill, Karlan Grant and Kyle Bartley firing The Baggies to victory. 

Ismael’s side have only been beaten twice this season, with both of those defeats coming in their last two away games. 

Quiz: Do you know what club these 28 ex-West Brom players are playing at now?

1 of 28

Conor Gallagher

The Baggies face a Fulham side who have been relentless in recent weeks.

The Cottagers have won their last three Championship matches, scoring four times in the process. 

Ismael has made one change from the team that convincingly beat The Robins last week.

Jake Livermore returns for the visitors, and he comes in for Jayson Molumby, who drops down to the bench.

Fulham: Rodak, Odoi, Tosin, Ream, Robinson, Seri, Reed, De Cordova-Reid, Wilson, Kebano, Mitrovic

West Brom: Johnstone, Furlong, Ajayi, Bartley, Clarke, Townsend, Livermore, Snodgrass, Phillips, Robinson, Grant

Here, we take a look at How West Brom fans on Twitter have reacted to team news ahead of this afternoon’s clash…


