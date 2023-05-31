Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani insists the club is in a good place to bounce back to the Premier League after their relegation was confirmed on Sunday.

What has Andrea Radrizzani said?

The owner, who has completed a deal to buy Italian outfit Sampdoria, has understandably come in for fierce criticism from the supporters due to the way the season played out for the Whites.

There were question marks over how the money brought in from Kalvin Phillips’ and Raphinha’s sales was spent, whilst the fact Leeds had four managers at different points in the campaign speaks volumes. And, Radrizzani didn’t exactly endear himself to the fans by failing to turn up against Spurs for the final game.

Since then, there has been plenty of uncertainty surrounding the ownership of the club, with relegation putting a proposed deal by the 49ers into doubt.

And, in a lengthy statement shared on Twitter, Radrizzani has indicated he may be staying on as he reflected on what has gone on.

“The last few days have been very difficult for everyone associated with Leeds United. I find it very hard to find the right words to say, other than to apologise to all of our fans for the Club's relegation. I am sincerely sorry for how this season has unfolded.

“We have made significant investments to try to keep Leeds United in the Premier League, but in working hard to improve the club, we have also obviously made some mistakes. We are reflecting on the decisions that we have taken to ensure we learn the lessons to improve our club and make progress in the future.

“Leeds supporters deserve more than this. You understand the journey on which we have embarked, and I hope that once the anger and disappointment has subsided you will see that we can come back stronger. We have invested heavily in Leeds United since 2017 and worked hard to get back to where the club deserves to be. With the support of our partners, we can continue that journey to bounce back.

“I am proud of the progress we have made in recent years. We have become a club that can attract exciting players, we are strong commercially, we have seen improvements to the academy, introduced a women's side and so much more. In many ways the club has been transformed, and we are committed and determined to continue on this journey.

“I do not like to make false promises, there is still a lot of work to do and change is needed. We need a clear strategy to continue our vision for the club and work is underway to produce this which we hope will be reflected in some key appointments in different areas of the club. We will keep you all updated throughout the process. MOT.”

Big decisions need to be made quickly at Leeds

This doesn’t really clear up much from the perspective of a Leeds fan, if anything, it just brings more questions. They will be desperate to know what’s going on with a takeover and the 49ers, and if it’s something that could be revisited further down the line.

But, in the short-term, as Radrizzani mentions, it’s about making those ‘key appointments’, and they need to come sooner rather than later. That’s obviously bringing in a director of football, and, crucially, a new head coach.

The Championship is going to be extremely tough next season, and whilst Leeds are more than capable of winning the league, they need to start getting things in place quickly as the new season will come around in no time.