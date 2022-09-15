“Change in manager will be necessary” – Steve Bruce’s future at West Brom: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Brom had a tumultuous last campaign, with the side desperate to climb the league table only to fall away and end up never really fighting for a play-off spot.

Even though they were led by Valerien Ismael, who had managed the feat with Barnsley a season earlier, he was unable to guide the Baggies in the right direction.

Come January, the boss was relieved of his duties, with the team desperate to score goals and win games in the second half of the season. In came Steve Bruce, fresh off a shaky stint with Newcastle, but with plenty of experience in getting teams out of the Championship.

The early signs were perhaps promising but after refreshing his squad during the summer, he’ll have been hoping to really push on now this campaign. However, Bruce hasn’t got his troops firing this year and in their opening nine games, they’ve only won one fixture.

It’s left the team 20th in the division and after a 3-2 loss to Birmingham last night – even though the Blues had been below the Baggies in the table before the game – it might have put some pressure on Bruce’s job. But is he the right man to lead the club forward still? Or should the Baggies dispose of him now? Here’s our verdict…

Charlie Gregory

To be honest, it really is a tricky one to call as to whether he should lose his job or not. I’m a believer in giving managers the time to implement their philosophies and their style of play and not being too hasty in getting rid of a boss.

He inherited a team that wasn’t in a good way last season and managed to at least get them firing a little bit more than his predecessor. He’s finally had a full summer window to recruit who he wants and to try and mould a team in his image but it just isn’t clicking with the team right now. That’s despite adding players like Jed Wallace and John Swift, who have arguably been two of the best performers in the league in the past few seasons.

With some of the names he has in his squad then, nine games in or not, he should be doing a lot better. You could point to certain areas of the field that he didn’t improve that might be having an impact – the goalkeeping department for one – but I do think Bruce should be doing better regardless. He might have experience in taking a team out of the second tier but maybe he’s not the right fit for West Brom.

They have to find the right balance between not getting rid of him too early and leaving it too late to do anything in the league. He should certainly be under pressure right now – and come October or early November, if things aren’t going right, it might be time to pull the trigger.

Declan Harte

Steve Bruce was an uninspiring appointment at the turn of the year, with his CV showing an insipid style of play and a lack of tactical nous.

This slow start to the season has not been just a blip either, with the team performing terribly from the moment he stepped in the door.

There have been some good performances and displays here and there, but the evidence suggests that a change in manager will be necessary for this team to compete for promotion this season.

Their latest defeat at home to Birmingham feels like a particular low point, and if they continue to perform at this level then surely a decision will need to be made by the board over Bruce’s future.

This is a good squad capable of so much more than what they’ve shown and there is little to suggest the 61-year old can extract the most out of these players.

Carla Devine

Admittedly when Steve Bruce took over at West Brom last season, he didn’t really bring the boost that the Baggies were hoping for and they still finished the campaign outside of the top six.

That being said, he had inherited a team so it was only right that he had the opportunity to build the squad his own way. However, he’s had the opportunity to do that this season and has been supported well by the board.

The arrivals at the Hawthorns this summer have been positive with a lot of proven Championship players coming in and whilst they may just need time to gel, you do have to start questioning Bruce as the manager.

West Brom currently sit just above the relegation zone and have won just one game so far. What saves Bruce somewhat is that, six of their results have been draws with only two losses so they are picking up some points.

However, if the Baggies don’t find winning form on the other side of the international break then you do have to wonder if Bruce is the man to progress the club this season.